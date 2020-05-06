During a crisis, people without a will may move that task higher on the priority list. With many people “sheltering in place” because of the COVID-19 epidemic, this can be an opportunity to organize information to get a will written.
“Some people assume Montana law would distribute property the same way they would, so there is really no need to formalize their wishes with a will,” said Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist. “These two examples show how Montana law may not be best for individual family situations.”
Assume Jack dies without writing a will. He has property valued at $800,000 in his name only. Jack’s survivors are his wife and parents. How much money, if any, will Jack’s wife receive? Most people believe that Jack’s wife receives all $800,000. That’s wrong.
Montana law grants the surviving spouse the first $300,000 in value of the estate and three-fourths of the balance. Because the property is solely in Jack’s name, the remaining balance (one-fourth) passes equally to his parents. Jack’s wife receives $675,000. Jack’s father and mother receive $62,500 each. This is not the distribution Jack wishes. He wants his wife to receive all of his estate. Jack needs to write a will.
Now let’s look at what happens in Wanda’s family. Wanda remarried after her husband died four years ago. She titled her home in joint tenancy with her new husband shortly after they married. Wanda wrote a will leaving the home to her children. If Wanda dies, who receives the home?
Most people believe Wanda’s children because the will was the most recent document. Wrong! The joint tenancy title to the home is a contract. A joint tenancy contract has priority over her will. Wanda cannot undo the contract with her written will. She has disinherited her children without realizing it.
To make matters worse, let’s say Wanda and her husband were in an accident. He dies more than five days after she does. His children receive the house, not Wanda’s children. “If Wanda wants her children to receive the house, she first needs to undo the joint tenancy contract with her husband. Wanda then needs to review her will to be sure it accomplishes her goals,” emphasizes Goetting.
But Goetting would be the first to say you need to think beyond financial assets. The distribution of personal property may cause more family fights than other assets because of the memories people have with the items. In the event of a wife’s death, would her husband or children know who aunt Suzy’s heirloom ring goes to if this information is not written out? For that matter, would the family members even know which ring is aunt Suzy’s?”
A will with a separate listing of personal property clarifies that issue, making it possible and easier for surviving family members to follow your wishes about who gets your treasured items. “It can stop family feuds,” says Goetting.
“There are three ways to learn who your property passes to under Montana law if you don’t have a will,” says Wedum, Pondera County FCS/4-H Extension Agent. First, you can answer questions at an MSU Extension website. Whether you are married with kids, married without kids, single and so on you can simply click yes or no to a variety of questions and learn where your property passes after your death at www.montana.edu/dyingwithoutawill.
Or, if you have slow or no internet service, an interactive CD with the same information as the website is available at no charge by requesting the CD from MSU Extension Agent Jane Wolery in Teton County by calling her at 590-2492.
Finally, for people without computer access, get a paper copy of the MontGuide “Dying Without a Will,” from your local MSU Extension office in Choteau.
People with Internet access can go to this webpage to download a pdf file of the "Dying Without a Will" MontGuide at msuextension.org/publications/FamilyFinancialManagement/MT198908HR.pdf.