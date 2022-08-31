The 21st annual Choteau Ranch Rodeo, which features teams of area ranchers pitted against local livestock, is set for Sept. 3, with a Calcutta auction at noon and scramble action starting at 1 p.m. at the Choteau rodeo grounds.
This year, the teams will compete in two sections of action. The first section will be team penning. The second section will be a “scramble” of three combined events — doctoring, steer mugging/tying and trailer loading.
In the scramble, each team will have eight minutes to accomplish all three tasks. Three animals will be placed in the arena for each team, and the teams must use all three animals in the tasks. The events can be done in any order, and the timer stops when all three tasks are done. Teams that don’t accomplish all three tasks will not receive a time.
The team with the fastest cumulative time will win the rodeo, and the final times will include both the penning and scramble times.
During the break in action between the two sessions, there will be a candy bar race for young children and a section of youth steer riding.
Local volunteers put on the ranch rodeo, and this year’s event has received support from many Choteau and area businesses. All proceeds raised during this event are earmarked for local civic projects.
Admission is $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted free of charge.
The Teton CattleWomen will be selling concessions. They will have the traditional fare of burgers and hotdogs and non-alcoholic drinks. Coolers are welcome.
Custom leather-worker Sparky Wallace is tentatively slated to have a booth with inventory from his Cow Camp Supply business open for shoppers. Kande Yeager of Dirt In The Frame Photography will be photographing the 2022 ranch rodeo.
Staff for the rodeo will include Curt Rasmussen as announcer and Calcutta auctioneer, Ann and Amelia Hall as the timers and Jess Kropp as the stock contractor. The Choteau Community Band will be on hand to play from noon to 12:30 p.m. and will play the national anthem.
Teams consist of four to five members and all have to be on horseback. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the top three placers and prizes only to the fourth placers. Special awards will also be given for: best all-around cowgirl and cowboy, best all-around horse and best roper. The Top Hand will be honored with the B.J. Johnson Memorial award, and the Rough Rider award will be given in memory of Luke Collins.
Award sponsors are: first place, Foothills Veterinary Service, Bouma Truck Sales and Cenex-Harvest States; second place, Montana Livestock Auction; third place, Hodgskiss Seed; fourth place, Breen Oil and Tire Co. and Front Range Supply.
Sponsors for the special prizes are: All Around Cowgirl, East Slope Veterinary Service and Hair of the Dog Grooming; All-Around Cowboy, Morris Cattle Co.; All-Around Horse, Grizzly Saddlery; Top Hand/B.J. Johnson Memorial Award, the Johnson family; Best Roper: Cow Camp Supply; Rough Rider/Luke Collins Memorial, the Collins family.
The ranch rodeo organizers will also be selling raffle tickets for two half hogs, butchering and processing donated by Morels Chop Shop; and for a Henry Golden Boy .35 Remington rifle and a Special Edition Rodeo Tribute Henry .22. Rifle tickets are $25 each while tickets for the two half hogs are $10 each. Four winners will be drawn at the rodeo— one for each of the rifles and two for the half hogs — ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
For more information, call Lauren Long at 406-590-3876.
This year’s teams and members (tentatively) are:
•Harmon Quarter Horses — Remington Campbell, Danny Campbell, Lane Harmon and Dell Harmon.
•Willekes Angus — Marshall Willekes, Pete Henderson, Shance Hall and Rhett Young.
•The A Team — Quentin McCauley, Bruce Neal, Jake Smeltzer, Colter Davis and Chase Erickson.
•Johnson Ranch — Andrew Johnson, Jordin Briden, Marvin Johnson, Gus Eagle Speaker and Isiah Abbott.
•Farmington Flats — Curt Rasmussen, Quincy Rasmussen and Gus Lee.
•Sun River Team — Jason Weaver, Dusty Weaver, Kody Weaver, Matt Nisley and Garrett Krone.
•Salmond Ranch — Mark Salmond, Celie Salmond, Luke Wiggins, Ben Neal and Jere Long.
•Pollack Ranch — Shane Dellwo, Seth Hodgskiss, Calon Yeager, Lev Guenzler and Ty Lidstrom.
•Gypsy Basin Cattle Co. — Matt Crabb, Silas Clark, Jess Kropp, Sam Levine and Ian Austiguy.
•Morris Cattle Co. — Leo Tash, Tucker Morris, Jace Harvie and Jesse Davis.
•Hollow Top Ranch — Clay Clarke, Chace Iverson, Connor Lambert and Justin Scott.
•Browntown Team — Frid England and others yet to be determined.