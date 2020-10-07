There is a lot of fear and uncertainty in the world, and now more than ever we need to be caring and supportive of each other, even if it is from a distance.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on people’s mental health, and sometimes these emotions can have serious consequences. Not only has life become more unpredictable, but also the routines, social connections and interactions that help people deal with their emotions have been curtailed. Finding ways to cope with stress in a healthy way can help make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.
Unfortunately, this health crisis has caused a severe spike in incidents of domestic abuse, not only across the United States, but globally as well. Domestic violence is about power and control and can be described as an ongoing perpetuation of intimidation, physical violence, sexual assault, emotional and financial abuse and/or other abusive behaviors as part of a methodical pattern of isolation, power and control committed by one intimate partner against the other. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s important to be cognizant of the fact that it was already a public health epidemic before COVID-19 came into the picture, and it happens to more of those we care about than we could ever realize.
While lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing are essential to combating the spread of COVID-19, they can also trap victims with abusive partners who may take advantage of an already stressful situation to further isolate their victim. The lack of control a lot of people are currently feeling will likely be amplified for an abuser, and it is probable they will intensify their violence towards their victims. When a victim of domestic violence is forced to stay in the home or in close proximity to their abuser without access to the usual outlets that help to reduce tension, the threat looms largest where they should be the safest.
Here are some ways abusive partners could use COVID-19 to uniquely oppress their victims:
•Further isolation and lack of privacy subjects many victims to closer surveillance by their abuser, making it more difficult to reach out for help.
•Abusers may withhold essential items, such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, etc.
•Abusive partners may give misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten victims, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms.
•Abusive partners may withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance or prevent victims from seeking medical attention if they need it.
•Financial resources are a huge factor in being able to get away from your abuser, and an economic crisis in addition to being socially isolated creates a situation where it’s easier for abusers to use finances as a tool of abuse.
•Travel restrictions may impact a victim’s escape or safety plan, and it may not be safe for them to use public transportation or to fly.
Hi-Line’s Help for Abused Spouses (HLHAS) is a nonprofit organization always committed to breaking the cycle of violence by providing immediate confidential crisis intervention, critical support services and numerous resources to victims of violence. We believe that every person has the right to make their own decisions and we provide empowerment, information and support regarding those choices. HLHAS networks with local law enforcement, businesses and community members throughout our service area year-round promoting partnerships, education, awareness and fundraising.
We are currently collaborating with Gary & Leo’s IGA in Conrad to raise both money and awareness with our second annual “End Violence Donation Drive.” All proceeds will go to helping victims of violence throughout Pondera, Toole, Teton, Liberty Chouteau and Glacier counties.
We are also helping the Great Falls YWCA/Mercy Home Program by being the local drop off site for their shoe drive. Anyone wanting to donate their new or gently used shoes can drop them off at our office located in Conrad at 300 N. Virginia St., Suite 307 (by Norley Hall) during office hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, HLHAS is now part of Amazon Smile. It’s an easy and awesome way to show your support with no fees or additional cost to you. Please go to smile.amazon.com and consider choosing Hi-Line’s Help for Abused Spouses, Inc. as your charity of choice and Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchases. We sincerely appreciate the public’s continued donations and support of our program.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, we are always here to help. You are not alone, and it is not your fault. Please do not hesitate to call HLHAS at 278-3342, on our 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-800-219-7336, or stop by our office located at 300 N. Virginia St., Suite 307, Conrad, MT 59425.