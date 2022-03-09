Feb. 27 — 1:39 p.m., a motorist reported a bull out along Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
— 4:59 p.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak with a deputy regarding an issue with a family member.
Feb. 28 — 10:29 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 51 Richem Road and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 3:30 p.m., Choteau resident reported possibly seeing an individual who they believe broke into their vehicle several months ago walking on Main Avenue North.
— 4:35 p.m., motorist near Power reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Interstate 15 near the Power exit.
March 1 — 10:06 a.m., Choteau resident reported the theft of several batteries from inside his vehicle in the past six months.
— 10:35 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a Fort Shaw residence where an individual had a round hay bale fall on him and transported the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:01 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a haystack fire off U.S. Highway 287 between mile marker 51 and 52. Choteau requested trucks from Fairfield, Pendroy and Dutton VFDs for assistance and the Choteau ambulance.
— 2:43 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 9:39 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone was trespassing in his backyard and taking metal.
March 2 — 7:40 a.m., motorist reported they had run out of gas with their vehicle stopped in the north-bound lane of U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:28 a.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for speeding to the driver of a vehicle in Dutton.
— 3:37 p.m., Choteau resident reported a child flinging a stick at her truck as she was driving in town.
— 7:58 p.m., deputy attempted to locate an individual who was reportedly walking alongside Secondary Highway 219 in dark-colored clothing.
— 9:43 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 616 Third St. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
March 3 — 1:35 a.m., deputy reported to dispatch she was doing a bar check in Choteau.
— 7:46 a.m., Choteau driver reported hitting a deer just south of town.
— 10:35 a.m., a Teton County arrest warrant was served on an individual in Cascade County.
— 3:15 p.m., deputy and the Fairfield ambulance responded to a possible domestic violence situation in Fairfield.
— 4:39 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:58 p.m., Choteau resident came into the Sheriff’s Office to speak to a deputy about an incident.
— 6:50 p.m., Cascade County dispatch called for a medical alarm at an unknown residence in that county. Before the Fairfield ambulance responded, Cascade County determined it was a false alarm.
March 4 — 3:37 a.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Fairfield woman who was having some medical issues.
— 8:05 a.m., a hospice death in Choteau was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 8:35 a.m., Montana Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle that went off the road on Secondary Highway 431 and clipped a signpost. There were no injuries involved.
— 8:54 a.m., Choteau resident reported two big black dogs that run lose almost every day and are scaring individuals.
— 10:14 a.m., Choteau resident reported vandalism to a sprinkler.
— 10:17 a.m., an individual reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had found ice fishing gear that had been left at the Bynum Reservoir.
— 1:26 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 816 Second St. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 6:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 7:11 p.m., deputy responded to an active shoplifter at a Choteau business and issued one citation for theft.
— 9:55 p.m., deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to a domestic issue in Choteau and transported one individual to BTMC.
— 11:14 p.m., deputies responded to BTMC to assist with a combative patient.
— 11:30 p.m., MHP trooper brought an individual into the Sheriff’s Office requesting he be booked on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
March 5 — 8:22 a.m., motorist contacted Sheriff’s Office for a possibly overloaded semi-truck weaving in the north-bound lane of Interstate 15.
— 8:49 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:30 a.m., Pendroy VFD crew was requested to help with a medical call in Dupuyer.
— 11:54 a.m., Power resident reported seeing smoke west of Interstate 15 and upon checking, determined there was a controlled burn scheduled for this date in that location.
— 1:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in progress at a residence in Choteau.
— 2:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported they are having problems with an individual who owes them money.
— 11:57 p.m., deputy responded to Sun River Electric Cooperative building in Fairfield for a reported security alarm sounding.