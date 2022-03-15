There were smiles on the faces of the dancers and audience members alike at the Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery sponsored old-time fiddle dance/concert on March 11 at the Choteau Pavilion.
Volunteers from the Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery estimated close to 100 people attended the three-hour dance from little babies to senior citizens. “It was just a joyous night full of smiles and laughter from all who attended,” Susan Luinstra from the Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery said. “It was so exciting to see families from Choteau and across the area attend the dance/concert at the Pavilion and they had so much fun, just a joyful night.”
The dance was hosted by the Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery. The music lesson sessions and dance/concert series are also sponsored in part by the Montana Arts Council through the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Boe Brothers Foundation.
Isaac Callender and his wife Louise Steinway from Sand Coulee have been teaching fiddle and guitar classes weekly at the Choteau Arts Studio since the beginning of January. They, along with two fellow musicians, provided the music for the evening. Steinway was the caller for the dance and played both guitar and fiddle for a few numbers, and Callender played guitar during the evening in Choteau.
They were joined by Cadhla Norris from Conrad on the fiddle and John Parker from Missoula on bass. They performed traditional, bluegrass, twin fiddle and Celtic music. The youngsters especially enjoyed some traditional line dancing and were joined by many of the more senior couples in the audience for a waltz or two.
Luinstra said Steinway and Callender are passionate about music and sharing their love of playing and providing music for dancing with everyone. “They have been so dedicated in coming to Choteau once a week no matter the weather and giving lessons,” Luinstra added.
It has been a while since a family dance was held in Choteau, Luinstra said. Bynum Elementary School was known for hosting dances in the past and joined with the Choteau Arts three years ago for a pie fundraiser and dance. The last couple years there wasn’t an event because of health concerns. Luinstra said it was originally planned for January but postponed a few months with the recent surge in COVID.
If things continue to remain calm, Choteau Arts hopes to hold a pie sale in April and possibly another dance.
Admission was by free-will donation and Choteau Arts sold popcorn and water. All the funds raised help offset the cost of the program and dance/concert. Several members of the Choteau Arts board were on hand to help.
“A huge thank you to Isaac Callender and Louise along with Cadhla and John for providing the music and making the evening run so smooth, the Choteau Arts board members who help and just everyone who attended,” Luinstra concluded. “It just was a special night and one everyone who attended enjoyed.”