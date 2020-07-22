July 12 — 12:33 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who had made suicidal comments. Choteau ambulance transported patient to hospital.
— 2:18 p.m., Choteau resident contacted Sheriff’s Office having suicidal thoughts.
July 13 — 8:09 a.m., Montana Highway Patrol responded to an accident at Secondary Highway 220 and 221.
— 8:18 a.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who had not been in contact with family for an extended time.
— 12:40 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a minor in Choteau.
July 14 — 12:09 a.m., deputy checked on the owner of a vehicle that appeared to be broken down on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:48 a.m., dispatch contacted the manager of Skyline Lodge to assist a resident who reported having issues with a fire alarm.
— 8:01 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 206 Seventh St. S. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 1:15 p.m., out-of-county resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office concerning the welfare of a family member living in Teton County.
— 3:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided agency assist with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
— 8:11 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 203 Eighth Ave. N.E., with the patient refusing transport upon arrival.
July 15 — 10:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 1:14 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 200 18th Road N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 2:22 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a possible drug overdose and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:02 p.m., Dutton resident reported an incident with a neighbor.
— 7:54 p.m., deputies took a man into custody who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 89.
July 16 — 7:06 a.m., Fairfield resident reported an irrigation sprinkler watering Fourth Road Northeast and Second Lane Northeast.
— 3:35 p.m., a search warrant was served on a person at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
— 9:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 915 Ninth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:20 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident in Cascade County. Upon arrival, the ambulance did not transport any patients.
July 17 — 5:28 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a vehicle with several teenagers playing loud music in an alleyway.
— 8:36 p.m., Fairfield resident reported livestock out on the railroad tracks off Seventh Lane Northeast and Sixth Road Northeast.
July 18 — 1:40 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible trespasser in his backyard.
— 5:21 a.m., caller reported indecent behavior on I-15 near Power.
— 3:53 p.m., Mercy Flight responded to a person in the backcountry that was having a medical problem. The individual was taken to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:37 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a trailer they had sold.
From July 12-18, deputies issued one citation for driving without a license plate and driving with no insurance and gave warnings for speeding, having expired plates and not using a turn signal.