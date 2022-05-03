April 24 — 6:08 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2244 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:03 a.m., Choteau resident reported tools that were stolen from his machine shop.
April 25 — 9:05 a.m., Choteau school administration notified Sheriff’s Office of TikTok videos that are being posted that are mean spirited.
— 1:58 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a man who had fallen and hit his head at 24 Main Ave. and transported him to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 2:20 p.m., Cascade County Sheriff’s Office requested Fairfield ambulance crew to provide mutual aid in responding to a possible death in Simms.
— 4:18 p.m., Power resident reported possible trespassing on her property off Secondary Highway 431.
April 26 — 9:28 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of an individual who was stopped for a long time by the Frontage Road and Ninth Road Northeast.
— 3:26 p.m., Choteau resident reported receiving unwanted mail.
— 3:56 p.m., a Teton County arrest warrant was served in Great Falls.
— 5:34 p.m., Choteau resident stopped at the Sheriff’s Office to speak with a depu-ty.
— 6:47 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 220 Third Ave. S.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
April 27 — 6:14 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 903 Second St. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:54 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 3:03 p.m., deputy responded to a combine with a broken wheel blocking traffic on Secondary Highway 221.
— 5:49 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was requested to notify family in Teton County of a family member who was injured in Arizona.
— 7:28 p.m., Dutton resident reported receiving a possible scam call.
— 10:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch responded to a report of a woman behind held against her will in a vehicle driving somewhere outside of Toole County. Teton Coun-ty deputies looked for the vehicle on Interstate 15 but did not find it. Dispatch later re-ported the woman was in Great Falls.
April 28 — 2:03 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 407 Fifth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:35 p.m., Teton County resident reported receiving harassing text messages.
— 10:51 p.m., Choteau resident reported individuals driving too fast through a de-tour area in town
— 10:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported being threatened by an individual at their work. The call resulted in two citations, one for disorderly conduct and one for tres-passing.
— 12:48 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 8 First St. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:57 p.m., Fairfield ambulance and Mercy Flight were paged for mutual aid with the Augusta ambulance for an ATV rollover out of Augusta in Hannan Gulch. Fairfield am-bulance was stopped en route as Augusta was able to respond.
— 11:09 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a large fire seen from U.S. Highway 89 and upon investigation, found it to be a controlled burn with the landowner having their own water tankers.
April 30 — 12:42 a.m., Fairfield responded to a medical emergency at 69 Fifth Lane and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:46 p.m., dispatch notified the manager of a ranch along Deep Creek Road of a logistics alarm.
— 8:03 p.m., two deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance possi-bly involving a firearms at a residence in Fairfield. When deputies arrived, they found that the alleged aggressor had already left the home and headed to Great Falls, where he was detained by Cascade County law officers.
From April 24 to 30, the Sheriff’s Office issued six warnings for speeding, one warning for speeding in a school zone, two warnings for operating a motor vehicle with expired license plate, and one each for expired registration, improper use of off-road lighting, improperly working taillights, not wearing seatbelts, failure to yield to a pedestri-an who was entering a crosswalk.