I think my daughters were about 8 and 11 years old when we watched the movie, “Temple Grandin.”
Over the following eight years, each of us has referenced that movie several times in our conversations. The movie chronicles the experiences of Temple Grandin and her family as they navigated autism throughout her life. She was born in 1947 and has been pioneering in her work, not only with autism, but also with the livestock industry.
The acting by Claire Danes as Temple Grandin was truly remarkable, and I wasn’t the only one who thought so. She won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.
A few years ago, I had the wonderful opportunity to listen to Temple Grandin. With her doctoral degree in animal science, she often talks about animal handling. She is a notable speaker on autism. When I listened to her, she was speaking on food systems. She said something profound and concise, “Big is fragile.” That one statement stuck with me, partly because of its succinct simplicity, but also because it rang true to me on many levels. She shared her insights about food systems that tied to that thought. It has had me thinking ever since about how, “if big is fragile,” then can small be sustainable?
We find ourselves in interesting times, with many problems and challenges. I am currently working with numerous volunteers, colleagues and administrators as we prepare a plan for the Teton County 4-H Fair slated for June 20-27. Our plan will go before the Teton County Board of Health for review and possible revision. We are planning to hold a 4-H Market Animal Livestock Sale on Saturday, June 27. It may be in a different format than normal and may be hosted online.
As we look at the big problems of the world, and meat processing in the United States currently being among them, 4-H stands ready as part of the answer. In Teton County our 4-H members are raising 83 market livestock animals including cattle, hogs, lambs and goats. They have learned many skills as they grow a local protein source for consumers. If you have experienced challenges at the meat counter lately with availability and prices, you may want to learn how you can secure your locally raised meat from a 4-H member in the area. We have our spots reserved at processors and finished products will be delivered back to Choteau in July.
Please contact our MSU Extension Office in Teton County at 466-2492 or teton@montana.edu to learn more.
Many events this summer may take on altered forms and limit attendance, which may free your schedules to enjoy other entertainment. I encourage you to take some of the time to enjoy the movie “Temple Grandin” or to listen to one of her online presentations.
The world needs all kinds of minds, skills and talents as we solve problems both big and small. In 4-H, we remain green and growing to continue to be part of the answer. Keep our 4-H market livestock sale in mind, as 4-H “meats” the needs in our local food systems.