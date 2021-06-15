The Choteau Lions swim team has started its 2021 summer season with 37 swimmers out for Coach Sheri Wilkerson.
The team will compete in Cut Bank this weekend.
The team started practices on June 8 in the Choteau Lions Club swimming pool, but competed on June 5 at Shelby and on June 12 at the Chester Invitational meet.
Wilkerson took three swimmers, Olivia Jamison, Hannah Martin and Emily Thompson, to the meet in Shelby. Jamison, competing with other 13- and 14-year-olds, took fifth place in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 1:54.45 and in the 100 free swim with a time of 1:37.91 and eighth in the 50 free swim with a time of 41.44 seconds.
Hannah Martin, competing in the same division, took first in the 200 individual medley in a time of 3:19.15, second in the 50 free with a time of 31.21 and third in the 100 breast stroke in 1:36.52.
Thompson, competing with 11- and 12-year-olds, took second in all three of her races: the 50 free in 31.82 seconds, the 100 free in 1:16.57 and the 50 fly in 39.27.
At the Chester meet, Dax Yeager, competing with boys 11 to 12 years old, swept his competition, taking first place in all his preliminary and final races in three events. He swam the 50-free preliminary in 30.80 seconds and the final in 30.64 seconds; the 50-breast preliminary in 44.79 and the final in 43.98; and the 100-free preliminary in 1:14.02 and the final in 1:13.85.
In other final results from the Chester meet:
•DeShawn Anthony, male 9- and 10-year-olds: 50-free, 5:00, 12th; 50-breast, 1:51.27, 3rd.
•Dillon Harrell, male 15- to 19-year-olds: 50-free, 41.74, 6th; 100-free, 1:42.45, 5th.
•Jamison, female, 13- to 14-year-olds: 50-free, 41.98, 11th; 100-breast, 2:03.73, 7th; 100-back, 5:00, 8th.
•Thompson, female 11- to 12-year-olds: 50-free, 35.78, 3rd; 100-free, 1:25.54, 4th; 50-fly, 43.88, 2nd.