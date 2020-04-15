Andrew Lytle is taking one of his longtime side jobs and turning it into a full-fledged business.
Lytle bought Teton Welding and Manufacturing from one of his friends and mentors, Bob Facklam, on Dec. 16, 2019.
“I grew up welding with my dad on the farm, and I had worked for Bob for three months when I was 22. I welded on and off after that. Once we finally decided to do this, I worked with Bob for a full year to make sure we were both comfortable with me taking on this task, and we were,” he said.
Lytle’s professional background is in construction. He did roofing for eight seasons before he finally decided it was wearing on him too much.
“With roofing, it’s very weather-dependent if you work or not. Bob approached me at church one day and asked if I wanted to buy the business,” he said. “The Lord prepared me for sure. I was looking to start on something new, and here Bob was with this opportunity.”
Lytle does a lot of aluminum welding — something he says many other welders in the area don’t do much. He is comfortable with all different methods: metal inert gas (MIG), tungsten inert gas (TIG) and Arc or “stick” welding.
“MIG is the main one I use because it’s quickest, but other methods are better for certain applications. We can do it all,” he said.
One of the business’s main specialties — something Facklam did for close to 30 years before passing it on to Lytle — is making live bear traps for the U.S. Forest Service.
Repairing an old trap may take a week, while fabricating a new one takes a month or more. There are a couple different models of traps, too. Some are barrel-shaped, with a window and a trap door that closes when the bear steps inside. Others are square, and look very similar to a livestock trailer.
“Sometimes, bears don’t like to step up into a trap, so the square ones have adjustable axles to lower them all the way down on the ground. Then, once the bear is in, you can lift it back up and away you go,” he explained.
One of the more complex traps is called a “family trap.” Those are designed to close around a mother bear first, and then catch her cub following behind, so USFS can research or relocate the bears and keep the sleuth together.
The shop also services a variety of farm equipment and trailers. “Any sort of repair you need, we’ll either find out how to do it or get you to someone who can,” said Lytle.
Teton Welding and Manufacturing is located at 66 Airport Road in Choteau. Lytle says he wants to have the shop open as much as possible, especially Monday through Wednesday, but his hours are flexible. Those wanting to stop by the shop should make an appointment by calling 466-2124.