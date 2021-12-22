What a whirlwind the past few months have been! It has been a stressful year for ag producers across the state. In this week’s article, I’d like to share a resource from Montana State University Extension that could help producers cope with stress: The Montana Ag Producer Stress Resource Clearinghouse.
MSU Extension Wellness has a general health and wellness website that provides “research-based programs and information promoting a healthy lifestyle that includes physical activity, chronic disease management and stress management.” There are several helpful links where a wide variety of resources related to health and wellness can be found.
You can find these resources by going online to msuextension.org/wellness or focusing your cell phone camera on this this QRU code and then clicking the link that appears.
One of those resources is the Montana Ag Producer Stress Resource Clearinghouse. According to the website, MSU Extension created this clearinghouse specifically for Montana ag producers under stress and the Montana Healthcare Foundation funded the creation of the clearinghouse. A diverse, statewide farm/ranch stress prevention advisory council was formed with MSU Extension acting as facilitator for the project. This advisory council worked to identify the stressors unique to the farming and ranching community. From there, the clearinghouse was developed to “equip community members with evidence-based farm stress and mental wellness resources to assist them in managing their stress which will ultimately lessen the risk of mental illness and suicide among Montana’s farming and ranching communities.”
Included on this site are links that define stress, a short quiz to measure your stress, simple ways to manage your stress, a definition of mental health, identification of the stressors that are affecting you and resources to help you or loved ones in distress.
MSU Extension Teton County has free magnets, wallet cards and brochures to help make it easier for producers to access this site. Please contact Teton County Extension Agent Karen Forseth at MSU Extension-Teton County, 406-466-2491, or karen.forseth1@montana.edu for more information.