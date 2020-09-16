Choteau Public Schools and Dutton/Brady Public Schools have been approved to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, to Dec. 31, or until federal funding for this program runs out.
Under the Summer Food Service Program, Choteau Public Schools and Dutton/Brady Public Schools will be able to continue providing free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment in these schools.
In Choteau, parents of children 18 and younger who do not attend school here should send their meal request by 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, to julie.shepherd@choteauschools.net.
Pick up for these meals (which include a lunch and breakfast for the following day) will be between 12:30 and 1 p.m. at the Choteau elementary school front doors.
Choteau parents should note that breakfast and lunches for students purchased from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 were completed under the regular National School Lunch Program and will need to be paid for as normal. In Dutton/Brady, the free meal program began on Sept. 14.
Both school systems are encouraging eligible parents to complete the application for free and reduced school meals, as once the summer program funding ends, the school will return to the National School Lunch Program, where students and adults pay for their meals unless they have applied for the free and reduced-rate exemption. Also, the percentage children qualifying for free or reduced meals helps determine school funding for a variety of programs.
For more information, contact Choteau Public Schools at 466-5364 or Dutton/Brady Public Schools at 476-3424.