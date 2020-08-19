A team of people from various agencies met Aug. 6 for the first of six virtual meetings on how to set up childcare in Teton County.
Heather McCartney-Duty, an outreach and consumer education specialist with Family Connections Montana in Great Falls, organized the meeting with Tracy McIntyre, the executive director of the Great Falls based Montana Cooperative Development Center. Also in attendance were: Whitney Brewer, a teacher at Power Public Schools; Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, the Food & Ag Development Center Director for Great Falls Development Authority; and Blair Patton, the Choteau Area Port Authority member leading that group’s sub-committee on childcare.
At this first meeting, the group mainly considered the option of a cooperative model for child care. (The group will consider other models in later meetings.)
“We were originally thinking providing care for 49 kids, and what would that cost. It adds up. … What worries me is the model that we seemingly need, nobody is interested in that size. I don’t have any answers, I’d be very interested in hashing out the numbers, the way we’re looking at now seems unsustainable without supplementing too much,” Patton said.
McIntyre discussed a feasibility study that her agency had done in the Havre area. “We went through a two-part study a couple of years ago. We designed one as a nonprofit cooperative and one as a for-profit. In my opinion, I like the for-profit model more because there’s more sustainability than trying to run it on grants,” McIntyre explained. Montana’s state laws on cooperatives (Section 13, Chapter 15) also make it easier for a childcare cooperative to be a for-profit association.
“Another thing to be wary of with the nonprofit model is relying too much on subsidy relief. Those change all the time,” McIntyre warned. “We may look at grants to get started, but not actually for the operation itself. It gives you almost a false belief that it’s sustainable when it’s not.”
The group then discussed what exactly a cooperative would look like in the child care industry.
“People here are certainly more familiar with co-ops in the agriculture sense, so it’s good we discuss this,” McCartney-Duty said.
Cooperatives are run democratically, with one vote per member. They can have a board of directors or a “preferred stock option” for investors.
“The nice thing about cooperatives is that they are versatile. They are easily developed around the needs of the people in the room designing them,” McIntyre explained. “To my knowledge, there are no formal cooperatives for child care in Montana, but I know there is a lot of interest.”
Sporkin-Morrison then discussed the need for community members to change their thinking of how and why to set up a child care co-op.
“Business owners are often stuck in a product mindset to sell something rather than going to the person, seeing what the problem is and then developing a solution,” he explained. “People do this with child care. When we look at child care, the natural focus is the end customer who wants a safe and secure environment, appropriate cost, flexibility and accessibility. But we also need to look at the supply chain. Why don’t we have enough providers?”
There are several challenges to child-care providers, especially in rural areas. Worker burnout is a common problem in the industry, and there is often no relief staff to help out when others can’t work. Providers may not know about the resources available to them through Family Connections and similar agencies to start their practice. They may have difficulty getting certified or finding a building to rent in which the landlord is okay having a childcare business.
“Before we go into having a fixed asset of a building, we should look at what’s called an MVP, or minimally viable product. If you’re starting a business, you don’t want to come up with an end-all solution on day one and think you’re correct, and then open your doors and fail. You need to test what’s working,” Sporkin-Morrison said. “So what do we do 10 steps back from having a building? Stage one may need to be establishing a for-profit or nonprofit model that umbrellas the providers and signs leases with them. That could potentially increase the number of people who want to provide that service.”
McCartney Duty also added that she had been in contact with two individuals who are both interested in becoming child-care providers.
This group will meet every Thursday via teleconference until Sept. 10 to discuss child-care issues.