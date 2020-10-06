The new pastor for the Choteau, Dutton and Brady United Methodist churches Julie King says she is enjoying getting to know the communities while Dale Janzen, pastor at Choteau’s NewLife Church, who has been here two years now, says he is happily tending to his parishoners and finding time to moonlight as a high school volleyball referee.
The Acantha did interviews with both King and Janzen last week about how they came to be in Choteau and how their ministry here is doing.
Pastor Julie King
King grew up in western Kansas in a very small town called Dighton, and says Dighton is even smaller than Choteau and very agricultural-based. “I grew up a farmer’s daughter, but my dad also owned an auto parts and repair store, and my mom was a cosmetologist with her salon at our house.”
King says she was active in just about everything Dighton had to offer: gymnastics, cheerleading, cross country running, volleyball, basketball, track, forensics (speech/debate), academic bowls and more.
Her parents were lifelong Methodists and she was baptized in her home-town church as an infant and grew up attending church and youth group, which her parents led. She also played the organ and piano every Sunday in church from the time she was an eighth grader to when she graduated from high school and also sang in the choir.
“Church was something that was always very important to me, and I knew it would always be a part of my life, but I didn’t realize how much until later on,” she said.
After she graduated from high school, King attended Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, earning an associate’s degree, a cosmetology license and cosmetology instructor’s license. After working a year and half in a salon in Garden City, Kansas, she got the opportunity to teach cosmetology at Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kansas.
In Goodland, she met her first husband, started a family and became a stay-at-home mom. While there, she decided to go back to school and pursue her bachelor’s degree at Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas. She earned a bachelor’s degree in general business in 2012 and finished a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2014.
After the family relocated to Colby, Kansas, King said, she started to feel the need to become more involved in the Colby UMC. She started there as the nursery coordinator, then helped establish a youth group and eventually went on staff at the church as the children’s ministry director and youth minister. At the suggestion of an associate pastor at the church, she attended a “Discovery Ministry” seminar, put on by the Great Plains Conference of the UMC.
At the seminar, two pastors who were putting it on drew her aside and gently urged her to consider going to seminary. While she was on the way home from that seminar, she said, she felt a call from God, telling her to become a fully ordained pastor. But, she said, she had a whole list of excuses why not to: she didn’t want to have to go back to college, she didn’t want to move her family to a city with a seminary call.
As she was driving and trying to talk herself out of seminary school, she looked out and saw a flock of sheep in a pasture. Sheep aren’t all that common in Kansas, she said, and she took the presence of the flock as a clear sign that God wanted her to lead a flock. “I pulled over and cried, and said I was all in. Whatever You need me to do, wherever You need me to go, I’m all in,” she said.
Within a week of arriving home from the seminar, she applied to seminary and was accepted, applied for scholarships, which were funded, and declared her candidacy to start working to become an ordained UMC pastor.
She enrolled in the Iliff School of Theology’s online master’s in divinity journey program. The program allowed her to do 60% of her course work online and 40% in person at the Denver, Colorado, campus, where she would travel to for one week of intensive courses per quarter.
She continued to work as the youth pastor with the Colby UMC and in 2016 was appointed as an associate pastor there, a position that she served in for two years.
Beginning in 2018, however, her life took a big turn. She ended up getting divorced and took a family leave from the ministry and her master’s degree work. To help support her family, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Colby school system.
“Then God definitely showed me that he was not finished with me,” she said. God brought a wonderful man into her life, Robert Dye, who is now her husband. On Nov. 3, 2019, they welcomed their new daughter Kyndal Dye, into their family, which also includes Bella King, 8 and in second grade; Ethan, 10, a fourth grader; and Xander, 12, sixth grader. Dye is presently working as a stay at home dad.
As she was going through her pregnancy, King said, she knew it was time to go back to ministry. She says at this time the mountains of Colorado were calling to her as a place not only of her scholarly efforts, but also where here family would travel to four times a year for family vacation. She said she didn’t know where God wanted her to go next, but she knew that she needed to be close to the mountains.
She made preparations to transfer from the Great Plains Conference to the Mountain Sky Conference of the UMC, which includes Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and one church in Idaho. “I knew I would be happy with any church in that conference,” she said.
Specifically, she told the UMC program, that her ideal location would be in a small town that was family friendly with good schools, close to the mountains, and where her gifts for the ministry matched the congregation’s needs. The superintendent told King that she knew exactly where she was going to send her: Choteau, where the UMC churches were looking for a new pastor to replace Zach Bechtold, who had moved with his family to a new church in Wyoming.
In May, she received the call about the opening in Choteau. King said she and her family researched the community and found a series of videos about Choteau that were “awesome.”
“Choteau felt like home before we even got here,” she said, noting that she had never been to Montana until the day they moved here. She had done the interviewing process over online conferencing programs and had seen just a few pictures of the parsonage and church.
People asked her if they were terrified to move their family of six a thousand miles away during a pandemic. “It 100% felt like this was exactly where God intended me to be,” she said. “For me it wasn’t scary, it was peaceful and hopeful.”
She said the videos they saw of Choteau also helped her older children and reassured them that school here would be great.
The family moved to Choteau on June 1 and King started working on July 1.
“We love it here,” she said. “My kids love school here. They have been so welcomed.” People have been so friendly and the community is humble and family focused, she said.
King is on track to finish her master’s of divinity degree in the winter 2021 quarter, and is looking forward to completing her degree.
In the meantime, she and her family are setting in here.
“We love it. It really just feels like home,” she said, adding that the Choteau, Dutton and Brady communities have been very welcoming and inviting. She said she is looking forward to meeting her congregation at a time when they don’t need to wear masks because of the pandemic.
King said she and her family have enjoyed getting out this past summer, hiking, visiting Glacier National Park, driving through the Flathead Valley, trying new restaurants and learning more about Montana. The whole family is looking forward to this winter when they plan to ski and snowboard at Teton Pass.
They are also enjoying the fall football season. She is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan while her husband is a Denver Broncos fan.
King is offering online worship services and has done outdoor services this summer. Now services are moving inside again and will be offered in person on the first Sunday of the month at 9 a.m. in Brady, at 9:15 a.m. in Dutton the second Sunday and at 11 a.m. in Choteau the third, fourth and, when applicable, the fifth Sundays. The worship services will also be available online for people who wish to avoid group gatherings.
King said online church is different but more people are attending the UMC’s digital worship services than attended in-person events on an average Sunday. Some of that may be, she said, because lots of her family members from Kansas are now watching too.
“It’s kind of been a silver lining that we are able to meet people through digital worship,” she said. “It got the church outside of the building. … COVID didn’t stop church. It’s just new ways of being able to reach out to people, new ways of being able to help people.”
In addition to regular Sunday services, King offers Bible study groups at Skyline Lodge Retirement Apartments. The Choteau UMC is partnering with the Trinity Lutheran Church to provide weekly youth church activities, starting Oct. 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. For more information on the UMC go online to the church’s Facebook page, Choteau United Methodist Church or call 466-2641.
Pastor Dale Janzen
Pastor Dale Janzen has been the lead pastor at the Choteau NewLife Church since Aug. 19, 2018, when he filled a position opened by the departure of Pastor Kent Mitchell. His story starts in British Columbia, where he grew up, and involves a later-in-life calling to join the ministry.
Janzen said he grew up in a family that was active in their church and in missionary work. As a student in high school, Janzen found his first love — playing men’s volleyball. His team won the national title when he was a senior, playing as the team setter. “Volleyball has been a big part of my life ever since fourth grade,” he said.
After high school, he attended Trinity Western University in Langley, B.C., where he met his future wife, a northern California girl attending TWU. He and Jone were married in 1980.
They lived in British Columbia for a couple of years after their marriage, as Janzen worked as a logger and truck driver. Then, with her encouragement, he went back to school to get his credentials to become a teacher.
They moved to Orland, California, and he attended Cal-State Chico University, earning a bachelor’s degree in history. While he was there, he competed in track and played on men’s club volleyball teams.
He sent out letters to graduate school programs and decided that they would accept the first offer that they received. That offer was from Montana State University in Bozeman. “I fell in love with the mountains and everything else,” he said.
So they moved again, and at MSU, Janzen was immediately drawn to the volleyball gym, where he watched the MSU Lady Bobcats practice. Seeing their setters running a drill incorrectly, he diffidently approached the girls, showed them the correct moves and then went back to sit in the stands. The MSU head coach had seen this interaction and he was offered a two-year position as a graduate assistant for the MSU volleyball team. The position allowed him to finish his teaching degree while the university paid for his tuition. He graduated with a K-12 physical education endorsement and a six through 12 endorsement for teaching history and civics.
In 1990, Janzen’s first job was at Winnett Public Schools, where he taught for two years. Then, he was hired at Power Public Schools, and he and his wife made their home on a farm on the Greenfield bench, where they raised their four sons. Janzen taught and coached at Power for 17 years. He also coached at Fairfield Public Schools.
Their four boys are all grown now. Their oldest, Alan, is a recruiter for the U.S. Army in Puyallup, Washington, and he and his wife, Mallory, have a 5-year-old son, Maddox.
Their second oldest son, Wade, is married to Brittany Oakley, and they have two daughters, Wren and Jade. Wade works for Dale Bouma Trucking and his wife works at the Fairfield bank. Their third oldest son, Kurtis, is the kindergarten teacher and girls basketball coach in Lincoln, and their youngest son, Camron, is earning a degree in statistics at MSU.
Before retiring from Power in 2007, Janzen said he began to feel a calling to change his life and to go into the ministry, but he had no idea he would end up being a pastor.
Janzen said his 11-mile commute from his rural residence to Power Public Schools was his quiet meditation time. In his last year of teaching, he began to have a “weird feeling” that something was going to change in his life. Through prayer, he came to feel that he was supposed to answer God “yes.” “I didn’t at that time know exactly what that meant,” he said.
After more prayer, he said he told God that he would do whatever He wanted. A week or two later, driving home from school, he said, he yelled out: “Fine! I’ll do whatever You want.” When he got home, he told Jone, “I think I’m going into the ministry.” She said, “okay,” he recalled.
He and his family had been attending church in Great Falls, but in about 2001 they switched to the then-New Song Church in Choteau and became involved in the church family. He and his wife took on positions as youth program leaders and then he became a deacon and then an elder. In 2007, the church elder asked him to consider serving as the campus pastor at the recently established NewLife Church in Conrad.
“God had already showed us that we were somehow going to end up in Conrad,” he said, so he accepted the position and began studying at the Berean School of the Bible, at Global University in Springfield, Missouri, taking online courses to become ordained as a minister with the Assemblies of God Churches.
He spent 12 years with the Conrad church, and during that time, he also did substitute teaching at Conrad Public Schools and coached volleyball and track.
During this time, Jone worked as a secretary and then a paraprofessional with Conrad Public Schools.
When you’re in a small church, Janzen said, you do everything, right down to the cleaning. “I jumped in full blast,” he said. He offered devotions and services at Pondera Medical Center and got to know the community by serving on a number of city-appointed boards.
Then just a couple of years ago, more change came into their lives. Choteau Pastor Mike Manuel moved to become the lead pastor at the new Fairfield NewLife Church, and Mitchell left the Choteau position to pursue a calling in Alaska. The church elders offered Janzen the lead pastor position at Choteau. “God moved us here,” he said. His departure from Conrad allowed a very good friend, who was active in the Conrad youth ministry, to become the lead pastor at that church.
Now living in Choteau, Jone is able to provide daycare for their two granddaughters and their three cousins, Janzen said, adding that this is a blessing for their family.
Janzen said he is starting to become more connected to the Choteau community as he meets more people. “It’s been fun,” he said, adding that he knows that God wants NewLife Church to reach out to the community. “Our main statement is: demonstrating and communicating the love of Jesus Christ to our community and surrounding area,” he said.
He said he enjoys working with the NewLife Church staff in Choteau. The church has 50 to 60 congregation members attending on an average Sunday and offers worship services at 10 a.m., kids’ church, preschool and nursery programs in addition to a youth group and adult Bible studies.
Coping with the pandemic, the church is able accommodate social distancing in its large worship hall and is following the governor’s directives to reduce the risk of spreading the viral illness.
Janzen said the last two years here have been very good. He and Jone are happy to be close to their grandchildren and their son in Lincoln, and he is still enjoying doing volleyball refereeing and hunting with his sons every fall.
For more information on NewLife Church in Choteau, call the church at 466-2303 or go to the church’s Facebook page, NewLife Church.