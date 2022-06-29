Mischa Welch had wanted to return to Montana for years when she saw an advertisement for a building for sale in Choteau. It was there where she would open Triple Divide Boutique on Main.
“I moved to Arizona, and I’ve been wanting to come back for a long, long time. It was where heart my is,” Welch said.
After graduating from the University of Montana in 1984, Welch moved to Arizona. There she pursued a career as a registered nurse and raised a family of three children. Welch still works as a registered nurse after moving to Choteau.
However, Welch is no stranger to running a small business while working full time. In the early 2000s she bought a business in East Glacier.
“For seven years I ran the Mulberry restaurant and did a dual career even though I lived in Arizona,” Welch said.
Welch opened Triple Divide Boutique on Main in February both because of the proximity of Choteau to Glacier National Park for the inspiration behind the name and her business strategy based on offering three services in the store.
“Not only are we selling a variety of candy in the store, but we are going to have both a soda and [frozen] yogurt bar,” Welch said.
The store will showcase a selection of 300 different varieties of candy and will be open year-round. Items for sale include homemade cookies that change on a weekly basis. Additionally, the soda bar will have selection of sodas produced in Montana and the frozen yogurt bar will be added later in the summer.
“I’m really gearing this business towards being family oriented as well as accommodating for tourists as they pass through,” Welch said.
Aside from the store, Welch wants to use additional space in her building to host a weekly “Triple Divide Community Market” as she has named it. She is inviting area artisans, farmers and crafters from the community to set up shop in the 2,000 square-foot space located behind the store and sell homemade and homegrown goods. Musicians are also welcome to perform for free.
The grand opening for Triple Divide Boutique on Main will be held on Friday, July 1, on location at 304 Main. Ave. N., starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 8 p.m. Call 406-466 2204 during business hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days week, for questions or input.