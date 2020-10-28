With the added challenge of attending beautician school in the middle of a pandemic, Hallie Stringfellow graduated in August and started in September as a stylist at The Edge salon-spa-wellness in Choteau.
A 2015 graduate of Choteau High School, Stringfellow will work Monday through Friday but hasn’t yet established exact hours. “I will be working mostly days but am willing to work some evenings to accommodate those who can’t make appointments during the day,” she said.
Following high school, Stringfellow attended Montana State University in Bozeman for three years, studying exercise science. Electing to look at other career opportunities, Stringfellow said she visited with Katie Lohman, owner of The Edge, and Cody Marney, stylist/colorist, and determined this was more the direction she wanted to pursue.
Stringfellow lived in Choteau while taking classes and worked part-time as a bartender. She attended Montana Academy of Salons in Great Falls and halfway through the course Coronavirus forced the school to go virtual. The classes were held via Zoom platform from 9 am. to 5 p.m. daily, Stringfellow said. “There were some challenges in going online but many positives at the same time,” she added. She used the example of an extended course of hair coloring and learning more in-depth the components of the dyes and how they react as a positive.
As a stylist she will do everything pertaining to hair for men, women and children including cuts, perms, colors and highlights. She is enjoying all areas of her profession but if there is one area that really peaks her interest it would be coloring. She especially likes working with blondes. “I have been a blonde all my life and know it can be difficult to get just the right hair color,” she said. “I think honestly, it is the challenge of finding just the right color combination to work with each person’s hair.”
Over the next couple weeks, Stringfellow will also be working toward offering eyelash extensions. She will do both classic and hybrid volume lashes.
“I’m looking forward to working at The Edge along with Katie and Cody,” she said. “They have been just great.” They keep up with what is happening in the industry and attend continual education classes, Stringfellow said. “They also show me and talk me through styles as they are working and I’m observing,” she added.
In her spare time, she enjoys hanging out with friends and spending time with her niece and nephew. As the snow was falling outside, she said she might even take up snowboarding this winter.
The Edge, located at 209 First St. N.E., also does special occasion hair styling, sells hair products and accessories and offers tanning, massages by Claire Hodgskiss and yoga classes with instructor Tracy Lohman in the same building. Stringfellow can be reached at 466-2770 for appointments.