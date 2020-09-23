2020 marks the sixth year for Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause pumpkin patch organized by Jordan Schroeder and his family from the Fairfield Bench.
This year’s event offers both an in-person pumpkin picking and drive-through pumpkin selection. There will be hayrides and popcorn. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1-4 p.m. at 87 Meridan Lane in Vaughn.
Each year, Jordan grows pumpkins and selects a nonprofit organization to benefit from his efforts. This year, the donations from Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause will go to the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Jordan invites folks out for one day each fall to pick pumpkins and enjoy some fall family fun while leaving behind a donation to benefit the non-profit.
It’s his way of giving back to the community, said his mother, Jean Schroeder. Last year's event raised over $4,400 for Eagle Mount Great Falls, the selected charity for 2019.
Those attending are encouraged to wear masks per the CDC guidelines. The family asks those who may be sick to please not attend.
For up-to-date information check the “Pumpkins For a Cause” Facebook page.