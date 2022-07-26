July 18 — 12:28 p.m., Fairfield and Choteau volunteer fire departments respond to a hay stack fire at the Fischer Feedlot at 550 Second Road S.W.
— 3:18 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible minor driving a vehicle that almost hit her.
— 4:04 p.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office worked with Blackfeet Tribal law enforcement and the Great Falls Police Department to locate a motorist who was reported by a family member as possibly suicidal.
— 6:53 p.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office worked with Flathead County and coordinated with Two Bear Air for the rescue of women who broke her leg while hiking in the Bob Marshall Wilderness near Swift Dam on the national forest. Pondera County ambulance met the helicopter at Swift Dam and transported the woman to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:35 p.m., deputy investigated a possible break-in at the Fairfield pool concession stand.
July 19 — 5:33 p.m., Fairfield VFD tender truck responded to a fire at 550 Second Road SW.
— 7:37 a.m., dispatch reported an individual from out-of-state who had been contacting the Sheriff’s Office several times with the calls going from pleasant to the individual being rude and threatening.
— 8:09 a.m., Dutton resident reported bears had gotten in his duck and turkey pens, ate the animals and tore the pens apart.
— 12:03 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported a death at a private residence. Coroner was notified and dispatch and deputy attempted to contact the family of the man.
— 5:55 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Fairfield ambulance and Fairfield VFD responded to a two-vehicle accident at Third Lane Northeast and Third Road Northeast.
— 8:57 p.m., Choteau resident turned in a credit card he had found in the road by his house on First Avenue Southwest.
July 20 — 5:48 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Interstate 15 on the county line between Teton and Pondera. A deputy from Pondera County and MHP responded to the accident.
— 1:33 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 4:47 p.m., deputy responded to an issue with an individual at the Choteau pool.
— 7:44 p.m., Choteau resident turned in keys that were found by the vet clinic.
— 8:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted with lifting a resident at 305 Fifth Ave. S.W. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
July 21— 2:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:18 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 4:59 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of an individual with medical issues in Choteau.
— 5:37 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle with a large load driving on Interstate 15 without an escort.
— 5:59 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 206 Teton Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 6:12 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient from 2332 Dracut Hill Road to Benefis.
— 6:25 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone trying to get into a neighbor’s house.
— 7:25 p.m., Dutton and Power VFDs responded to a field fire at 11th Lane and 12th Road Northeast.
— 10:36 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded for a lift assist for a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported the patient to BTMC.
July 22 — 8:22 a.m., Fairfield resident received a concerning text message and requested the Sheriff’s Office check on the welfare of the individual.
— 9:31 a.m., Power resident requested help with a hitchhiker in the area who is trying to get to Spokane, Washington.
— 11:13 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Pivot Physical Therapy to BTMC.
— 11:36 a.m., Power resident requested a lift assist.
— 3:09 p.m., Fairfield resident reported possible damage to grass at the Harvest Hills Golf Course, but upon further investigation, it was found to be stress on the course and not damage.
— 5:11 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual repeatedly pounding on her door.
— 6:04 p.m., resident in Farmington reported dogs that attacked his dogs and went after a family member.
July 23 — 7:25 a.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance respond to an unresponsive woman in Fort Shaw.
— 10:37 a.m., Augusta resident requested a welfare check on an individual who may live in Teton County.
— 3:42 p.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Choteau.
— 5:03 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possibly impaired motorist.
— 5:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported motorists are not following the yield sign and are making left turns off West Division and Seventh Avenue Southwest.
— 7:37 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy check on an individual sleeping by the side of the road under a tree on the edge of Choteau off U.S. Highway 89.
— 10:13 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle pulling equipment taking up most of the roadway on Interstate 15, causing a traffic concern.
July 24 — 4:39 p.m., Choteau, Augusta, Fairfield and Lewis and Clark County volunteer fire departments were paged to a fire four or five miles west of Pishkun Reservoir.
— 6:06 p.m., MHP, deputy and Dutton ambulance responded to a woman who reportedly jumped out of a vehicle and was threating to hurt herself. Deputies arrested the woman on suspicion of criminal endangerment.
— 7:13 p.m., Choteau resident on Teton Canyon Road reported finding the possible remains of a wolf and pups in an area she has not seen them in the past.
— 9:18 p.m., law enforcement from Teton and Pondera County and MHP dealt with a family issue.
— 11:47 p.m., Choteau resident requested information on whether a bar can close and lock the doors and hold a private party.
From July 18-24, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for obstructing traffic, careless driving, a verbal warning for not maintaining the driving lane, stop sign violation and driving with no license plate. Deputies issued citations for operating a vehicle without liability insurance, two for speeding and one for failure to carry a driver’s license.