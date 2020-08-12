Choteau Public Schools’ junior high tennis, open to boys and girls in grades five through eight, will begin Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at the school tennis courts. A meeting for parents will follow the first practice at 5:30 p.m.
Coach Bre Lobdell will discuss the schedule, expectations, rules and what the season will look like given the safety measures for COVID-19 prevention. All participants are required to have a physical examination before participation. Players should bring their signed physical form and concussion form to the first day of practice, or turn them in to the high school office before Aug. 17. These forms can be picked up at the high school office or any doctor’s office.
Players should come ready to practice in athletic clothing and tennis shoes and should bring plenty of water and a racket. The school has rackets available to players who do not have their own.
Practice will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for the majority of the season and will adjust an hour earlier for early-out days. Athletes are encouraged to be on the courts by 3:45 p.m. and ready to start drills by 4 p.m.
For more information, players and parents should contact Lobdell at 406-925-2049.