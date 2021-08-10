The Simms community will celebrate Valley Fun Day this weekend in conjunction with other events, starting Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. with a church tent meeting at the Sun River Methodist Church.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Sun River Valley Historical Society will hold an open house and tour of historic Fort Shaw from 1 to 5 p.m. plus other activities, including a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Simms community will host its 22nd annual Valley Fun Day with the theme “South of the Border.” The schedule for this year’s Fun Day celebration is:
•8 a.m., fund-raising silent auction items available in Lions Hall.
•8 a.m.-10 a.m., pancake breakfast to go at Lions Hall.
•8 a.m., three-mile fun run.
•8:30-11:30 a.m., kids stick rodeo and FFA petting zoo.
•9-11 a.m., games on the Simms tennis courts for children.
•10 a.m.-2 p.m., kids entertainment.
•10 a.m.- 2 p.m., vendors on site.
•10:30 a.m., parade line-up on Simms/Cascade Road.
•11 a.m., parade on Main Street
•11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., music by Missouri River musicians at Lions Hall.
•11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., lunch and beverages at Lions Hall.
•11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., duck race tickets on sale at Lions Hall.
•11:30-2 p.m., pie social at the Simms Methodist Church.
•12:30-1 p.m., live auction at Lions Hall.
•1-3 p.m., horseshoe and corn-hole tournament.
•2 p.m., duck races in the ditch north of the Mennonite Church on Highway 200.
Registration for the three-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Lion’s Club Hall on Main Street in Simms. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger and includes a T-shirt. The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Lions Hall.
The horseshoe tournament will be played at the Simms Horseshoe Court east of Simms High School from 1 to 3 p.m. The registration is $10 for all contestants. The corn-hole tournament will be played int eh same area. The cost is $10 or a donation to the Simms Fire Department for adults and is $5 for children 12 and younger.
Valley Fun Day also welcomes vendors. Anyone wanting to reserve a space should contact Ellie at 916-698-3326. Visitors who want information about camping should contact Ruth Mortag at 264-5648 or Bob Curtiss at the gas station for hookups.
The proceeds of the day benefit various local organizations and emergency services in Simms, Fort Shaw, Sun River, Vaughn, Augusta, Fairfield, Cascade and Choteau.
For more information, contact Mortag, DeeDee Rains at 264-5501 or Dave Yarger at 264-5423. More information is also available on Facebook on the Sun River Valley Fun Day page.