Kyra Ley of Choteau on Nov. 11 in Okahoma City, Oklahoma, placed second in the Adequan Level 2 Amateur Horsemanship class, riding Roger Thatt, at the Farnam American Quarter Horse Association World Championship Show, bringing home a Reserve World Champion trophy to add to her collection of equine rosettes and trophies.
In the Level 2 horsemanship class, she rode Roger in a preliminary pattern along with about 77 other riders. The judges called back the top 15 riders for the finals, and the riders then performed rail work, and were placed based on that.
This was Ley’s first time competing in the Amateur World Show, but not her first time at the AQHA World Championship show. She last showed there in 2017 in the Youth World Show. This time, however, Ley came to the show having done all of her own work with Roger rather than working with a professional horse trainer.
“It was definitely cool to put all the work into it myself, to have Roger at home and do everything on my own, and do that well against people who have their horses at the trainer’s full time,” she said.
Ley had competed in the Level 3 Amateur Showmanship class as well, but Roger came up lame and she had to cut short her competition.
The Farnam AQHA World Championship Show is the premier event in the equine industry, according to the AQHA website. Typically, competitors must reach a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, and they compete all year to qualify to participate and represent the disciplines of English, western and halter. The show brings together exhibitors, owners and breeders of the American Quarter Horse from around the world for three weeks of competition, educational opportunities and a trade show.
This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, qualifying requirements were waived, and the show drew about 10,000 competitors from around the world — nearly double the average annual number of entries.
Ley is a Choteau High School graduate, who rode for the Texas A&M equestrian team for two and a half years, and now lives in Choteau and works with her family at the Stage Stop Inn. She is a member of the Montana and American Quarter Horse Associations.
Roger Thatt is a Quarterhorse out of sire Invitation Only and dam Form The Line Behind from breeder Shelley Ruth Donovan. Roger Thatt is owned by Kyra’s mom, Barb Bouma.
After returning from the show last week, Ley announced on social media that she is establishing her own horse training business, Ley Performance Horses. She will no longer work the front desk at the Stage Stop Inn, but will continue to manage the Livery Saloon at the motel. She said she is now focusing on obtaining clients and working with riders and their horses to improve their skills.
Ley Performance Horses will be based out of the indoor arena on Barb and Jim’s Bouma’s property just southwest of Choteau, where Ley said she will be able to stable four horses at a time. She will provide services including boarding and training horses for show competitions and working with the owners/riders of those horses, as well as offering riding lessons for area equestrians, including Teton County 4-H Club members. She will also travel with her clients’ horses, taking them to Quarter Horse shows in Arizona, Oklahoma, Nevada and other venues and either showing the horses herself or coaching their riders to compete.
Ley said she has loved working with horses since she was a little girl, watching her mom ride and learning to ride herself. This has been her passion all along, she said. “I still want to do this,” she said. “I really love it, and the only way I can continue to do this is if I make it into my living instead of my hobby.”
Ley has taken lessons for eight years from professional trainer Chad Evans of Elizabeth, Colorado, and during college, she rode many different horses as an equestrian team member. Those experiences have taught her how to work with different horses and to become a more versatile rider. Now she wants to share those skills with others.
As a seasoned rider, Ley said she plans to continue to compete on the Quarter Horse circuit as well, but now she will be competing in the professional division rather than in the amateur division.
For more information, call Ley at 406-590-9881.