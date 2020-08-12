A month ago, Choteau resident Dakota Baker fell ill with a serious illness that is as-of-yet undiagnosed. Now, his friends, family and neighbors are pitching in to help his family recover financially from medical expenses and time off work.
Baker’s health issues started with a severe sore throat.
“The pain became unbearable, so we took him to the Great Falls Clinic on Father’s Day (June 21),” said his wife, Elle Baker. “He was extremely dehydrated.”
Staff at the clinic first tested Dakota for strep throat. That came back negative, and he was later found to have mononucleosis. Dakota’s provider ordered a CT scan for him.
“When they did the CT scan at the ER, they said — in their words — that they ‘accidentally stumbled upon a mass’ in his throat,” Elle explained. The mass is located between his two carotid arteries that deliver blood to his brain. Dakota has also suffered hearing loss, and Elle suspects that he has a minor stroke on his left side while in the hospital.
“They haven’t said it was a stroke, but he was numb on his left side and couldn’t move for an entire day,” Elle said.
More tests will determine if the mass is cancerous and if it is related to his other symptoms. Dakota is scheduled to have an MRA (magnetic resonance angiogram) soon to determine if the mass is cutting off the flow of blood to his brain.
“We are hoping to know more by Aug. 13 or sooner,” Elle said. “His doctor right now doesn’t seem too concerned, so we’re trying to find another doctor who could see him even sooner.”
As Dakota’s medical bills rise, the Baker family has had to change their lifestyle. Dakota, who works at CHS in Conrad, has had to take significant time off work. Elle, who was a stay-at-home mother for the couple’s two children, is now applying for jobs.
Elle says she and Dakota hope he can return to work soon, if that is possible. “He’s a wonderful husband and father, and a hard worker,” she said. “He loves his family and loves to support his family.”
Elle’s sister, Faith Vohs, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Baker family with these unexpected expenses. Those who want to donate can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/baker-medical-amp-living-expenses. Checks and cards may also be sent to Dakota and Elle Baker at P.O. Box 357, Choteau, MT 59422.