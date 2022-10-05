Sept. 25 — 9:44 a.m., Teton County sheriff’s deputy arrested a man at a Fairfield residence on suspicion of violating a court order.
— 10:14 a.m., Choteau resident reported finding a severed deer head on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:28 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer in the northbound lane with no injuries and minimal damage to the vehicle.
— 11:46 a.m., dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrolman of an accident on Interstate 15 involving a semi-truck that struck three deer.
— 11:56 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer near the Collins rest area.
— 12:32 p.m., ambulance responded to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
— 3:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:15 p.m., Choteau ambulance provided a lift assist for a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
Sept. 26 — 9:54 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding an item they are having trouble getting back from a local business.
— 4:35 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Fairfield bar of a patron who was acting strangely and being obnoxious.
— 5:45 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Dutton resident for a family member.
Sept. 27 — 10:52 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:28 p.m., an individual came into the Sheriff’s Office and claimed a wallet that had been turned in there.
— 12:49 p.m., Choteau resident reported an older driver who appeared to be having problems backing up into the street on Main Avenue North.
— 1:20 p.m., the Child Abuse Hotline cross reported a case.
— 1:33 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical alert alarm and upon arrival at the address, could not locate an individual.
— 6:19 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire near buildings on First Road Northeast and U.S. Highway 89. Choteau VFD was paged but released before arrival.
— 10:06 p.m., Power resident requested a deputy drive by and check out a vehicle in the drive way.
— 10:12 p.m., Power resident reported speeding vehicles hauling loads of gravel.
Sept. 28 — 9:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 11:36 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 2:17 p.m., deputies assisted with traffic for a semi-truck with a blown tire on Secondary Highway 287.
— 3:28 p.m., caller reported a horse standing in the middle of Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
Sept. 29 — 10:16 a.m., caller reported vandalism at the Choteau coin-op laundry .
— 2:22 p.m., caller reported possible theft of mail in Power.
— 4:53 p.m., Bynum Elementary School reported something in the garbage with a strong odor and a pool of blood under the garbage can.
— 5:04 p.m., Fairfield resident called to check on a dog bite that happened in Teton County but was reported in Cascade County.
— 6:11 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 635 Third Ave. N. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 7:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a resident who was injured in a fall from 305 Fifth Ave. S.W. to BTMC.
— 7:31 p.m., Power VFD and ambulance, deputy and MHP responded to a vehicle versus deer accident on Secondary Highway 431. The patient refused transport.
— 8:02 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:48 p.m., Dutton resident requested assistance with a neighbor’s dog.
— 10:23 p.m., Power resident reported a possible individual knocking on her windows.
Sept. 30 — 11:14 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 5:35 p.m., Dutton resident reported a road that was impassable because of the rain.
— 5:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from the Choteau Public Schools football field to BTMC.
— 6:46 p.m., a security check was requested for a Dutton residence.
— 8:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a medical alert and upon checking with the individual, found no emergency.
— 9:52 p.m., motorist reported hitting an elk on Teton Canyon Road.
— 11:23 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency behind the Antler Bar and transported a patient to BTMC.
Oct. 1 — 12:29 a.m., Mercy Flight landed at Choteau Airport after responding to a medical emergency at BTMC. The patient refused transport.
— 1:46 a.m., Choteau resident walked into the Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with deputy regarding an incident at a local bar.
— 4:03 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 5:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in looking for a vehicle for Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
— 5:52 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 307 Fifth Ave. N.E. to BTMC.
— 7:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported their garage may have been broken into.
— 8:16 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle parked along side U.S. Highway 89 that appears to be leaning and may need to be towed.
— 9:32 a.m., caller notified the Sheriff’s Office of cows on U.S. Highway 220.
— 10:46 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 11:07 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with dispatch regarding the welfare of a dog barking in front of a business that doesn’t seem to have an owner around and is in danger of being hit.
— 1:37 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 3:27 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to check on the welfare of a resident.
— 4:46 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:16 p.m., deputies were requested to BTMC for a combative patient but the caller cancelled the request before the deputies arrived.
— 11:17 p.m., deputy spoke with Choteau resident involved in an incident that occurred earlier in the evening.
From Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, deputies issued one citation for speeding and warnings for head lamp violation, failure to dim lights, speeding, urban speeding and driving with lights turned off.