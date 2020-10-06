Sept. 27 — 12:19 a.m., Montana Highway Patrol was notified of an upside-down vehicle out of Dutton on 10th Lane, with no one around.
— 1:55 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported bears in a neighbor’s field near 1795 Fifth Lane N.W. and stated he had contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the neighbors.
— 9:51 p.m., a motorist reported a person standing on the east bound lane of Interstate 15 and was concerned for their welfare.
— 10:55 p.m., dispatch spoke with the individual who had called 9-1-1 from Fairfield and assessed there was no emergency.
Sept. 28 — 10:16 a.m., dispatch logged an informational call from Choteau.
— 10:39 a.m., deputies responded to BTMC in response to a panic alarm. An individual with a possible medical issue refused to wear a facial mask when requested and when offered assistance in calling an ambulance, refused.
— 10:43 a.m., Choteau ambulance provided a transfer to Benefis in Great Falls from BTMC.
— 4:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed through town and in front of the school.
— 4:23 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance, deputy and MHP responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:31 p.m., a Choteau business informed the Sheriff’s Office of a man who refused to leave the business upon request.
— 5:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported an individual in front of a store causing a scene.
— 8:47 p.m., deputy took care of an injured deer on Secondary Highway 219.
Sept. 29 — 1:12 a.m., deputy spoke with man who came into the Sheriff’s Office requesting a complaint form.
— 5:55 a.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance from a deputy.
— 9:18 a.m., Choteau resident contacted Sheriff’s Office with a complaint.
— 9:39 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance from a deputy.
— 11:18 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possibly suicidal person who had locked themself in a vehicle and was attempting to hurt themself.
— 2:38 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 109 Main Ave. N.
— 3:51 p.m., an individual turned themselves into the Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation
— 7:46 p.m., Choteau VFD and ambulance, deputies and MHP responded to a vehicle versus deer accident on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:39 p.m., deputy arrested a man in Choteau on suspicion of selling dangerous drugs.
Sept. 30 — 8:48 a.m., caller spoke with Sheriff’s Office concerning the welfare of family members.
— 11:45 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls stating there were sheep causing traffic concerns on U.S. Highway 89.
Oct. 1 —7:09 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89, causing no damage or blockage of the road. The driver also noted a bear and three cubs had walked across the road as they were talking on the phone.
— 12:34 p.m., deputy was requested to drive by the Dutton School for an unauthorized person on the property.
— 12:43 p.m., an inmate from the Pondera County Jail made a complaint about his property.
— 2:29 p.m., Pendroy VFD responded to a wildland fire at 26th Road N.W. and 13th Lane.
— 2:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported two dogs being aggressive toward people walking on Airport Road.
Oct. 2 — 12:28 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 103 Sixth St. S. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:09 a.m., Choteau resident reported a friend who is possibly suicidal.
— 6:38 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Skyline Lodge to BTMC.
— 11:42 a.m., Pendroy resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding a concern with a neighbor.
— 6:31 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:18 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a family member possibly being followed when returning from the football field.
Oct. 3 — 1:24 a.m., deputy alerted school administrator at Power of an open door. Upon inspection, all was found to be okay.
— 2:19 a.m., Fairfield resident accidently dialed 9-1-1; there was no emergency.
— 2:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle shining a spotlight. It was determined to be a duck hunter setting up decoys before sunrise.
— 10:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 207 Fifth Ave. S.W. to BTMC.
— 12:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported horses loose on 10th Avenue Southwest and First Southwest causing a traffic concern.
— 2:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 160 Abode Lane and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:30 p.m., traffic stop on Secondary Highway 408 resulted in a man being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The deputy transported a passenger to her residence in Fairfield.
From Sept. 27-Oct. 3, deputies issued warnings for stop sign violation and operating a motor vehicle with no taillights.