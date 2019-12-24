The Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front is planning a New Year’s Eve celebration dance.
The fundraiser will be held at the Fairfield Community Hall from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 a family. All proceeds will go to Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front. Organizers of the dance also ask those attending to bring a canned food product to donate to the Fairfield Community Food Bank.
Mitch Konen and the Plow Boys will be playing. They invite musicians attending to feel free to bring an instrument and join them in playing.
Those attending the dance are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Alcoholic beverages are allowed, but please remember to drink responsibly and arrange for a ride home.