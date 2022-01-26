As filing remains open for local and state races, two contested races are shaping up for the June primary election in Teton County.
Incumbent House District 17 Rep. Ross H. Fitzgerald, a Fairfield Republican seeking his fourth and final term in the state House, filed for reelection on Jan. 15. On Jan. 19, Justin Cleveland of Fairfield filed as a Republican to challenge Fitzgerald in the June primary election.
So far no one has filed on the Democratic ticket for this seat.
At the county level, incumbent District 2 County Commissioner Joe Dellwo, who ranches with his family west of Bynum, filed for reelection to his third four-year term on Jan. 13. On Jan. 18, Cory Coverdell, executive director of the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum and a Bynum school board member, filed to challenge Dellwo for the nonpartisan office.
Other candidates filing last week included:
•Choteau Public Schools librarian Brook Durocher of Choteau, filing for the county superintendent of schools on Jan. 18. This position is currently held by retired Choteau Elementary School teacher Cathy Sessions, who has not filed for reelection yet.
•Tim Brunner of Power, an incumbent, filing for a three-year term on the Greenfields Irrigation District board, representing District 3; William H. Norris of Fort Shaw, an incumbent, filing for another term on the GID board, representing District 5; and Thomas Cummings of Cascade, filing for District 5.
For the first time in decades, Montana will have two U.S. representatives in Washington, D.C., because of population growth in the state from 2010-2020. So far candidates who have filed for House District 1, which includes the western half of Pondera County, are Al “Doc” Olszewski, a Helena Republican; Mary Todd, a Kalispell Republican; and Cora Neumann, a Bozeman Democrat. Candidates who have filed for House District 2 (which includes Teton County and the eastern half of Pondera County) are: James Boyette, a Bozeman Republican, and Skylar Williams, a Billings Democrat.
The Public Service Commission district that includes Teton and Pondera counties, District 5, will also be open for election this year. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican, has filed for this seat, which is currently held by East Helena Republican Brad Johnson.
Filing for the county and state positions and two seats on the Teton Conservation District Board remains open until March 14.
Filing for special districts within the county (including the Teton County Fire Fee Service Area, GID and the Bynum Irrigation District) will close on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Filing for school board positions will close on March 24.