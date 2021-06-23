Area residents and 4-H members will have the chance to extend a warm welcome to Montana State University Extension/Teton County intern Hayley Ries at the Teton County 4-H Fair this week.
The fair is one of many activities Ries will assist with as part of the internship program over the course of the three-plus months she will be working with Teton Extension Agents Jane Wolery and Karen Forseth and the office staff Jamie Smith and Sharla Hinman.
A 2018 graduate of Conrad High School, Ries will enter her senior year at Montana State University in the fall of 2021. She is pursuing a degree in human development and family science and a minor in personal consumer finance and plans to obtain her master’s degree. “This internship will aid me in deciding if I would like to pursue a career in Extension,” Ries said. “Overall, I would like to remain in Montana, and ultimately work with children and families.”
“Within my first year of college, I changed my degree to HDFS,” Ries said. “I found my passion includes working with and learning alongside others.” This degree is foundational for many occupations, she added. “The skills I have learned will be helpful not only in my career but also in my relationships, family, work environment, etc,” she said.
Ries is the daughter of Cynthia Ries and Doug Taft and has a twin sister Carley. When not busy with school, Ries loves to do anything outdoors like hiking, camping and paddle boarding. “You name it and I’m there,” she laughed. “Music is a huge part of me too, whether that’s listening to music, playing instruments or singing in my hometown church choir. My family connections are very strong, so I am constantly in good company.”
She also loves to sew and complete Do-It-Yourself projects such as building or refurbishing furniture. “I have a passion for coffee, which means you will likely see me at the local coffee shops,” she said.
When asked her impressions of the area, Ries said she loves Choteau and Teton County. “I’ve visited here frequently, and I have always enjoyed my time here,” she said “The community is so wonderful, and I feel as if it is an extension of my hometown. It would be my dream to end up in Choteau someday.” Ries said everyone in the Extension Office is so welcoming, almost as though she has been working here all along.
There are plenty of activities to keep Ries busy during her internship time. “I have already had the opportunity to coordinate the Babysitter Boot Camp this summer,” Ries said. “We are now putting together our overnight retreat for our 4-H Camp counselors.” In addition, Ries said she is assisting Teton County Extension agents in planning for many of the summer events such as fair, camp, congress and more. “Beyond that, I am helping out wherever I am needed to get as much experience as I can in Extension,” she said.
Both Teton County Extension agents expressed their delight in having Ries working in the office and their hope she elects to pursue a career in this field.
“It has been very nice having Hayley here,” Forseth said. “She is a hard worker and willing to jump in and help with any task. I’m impressed at how effortlessly she has integrated into Extension and the community. Even in the short time she has been here, it is easy to see she would be a good addition to Extension. I’m looking forward to working with her during the fair and the rest of the time she is here.”
Wolery echoed the comments of her fellow agent, saying Ries has been a huge asset to the office. “Hayley has great skills and high-quality output,” Wolery said. “There hasn’t been a job too big or small we have asked her to accomplish. She blends so well into the office. Ries understands the dynamics of working in a rural community and working with the area residents to offer the best serves. Additionally, she has a great skills with young people as shined with her leadership role during the Babysitting Boot Camp.”
The timing of having an intern is perfect, the agents said. Wolery explained with the hiring of a new agent during the pandemic put on hold for an extended period, there has been backlog of work to be completed.
The Babysitting Bootcamp was one example, Wolery uses. Ries oversaw the planning to implement of the event. “This was an area where Extension is listening to the needs of the communities where babysitting is an ongoing concern,” Wolery said. “Through the Babysitting Bootcamp overseen by Ries, Extension is helping to prepare youth childcare workers and assist with this need.”
Wolery said the internship program is through MSU. Over the years Wolery has been agent, she said Teton County has had three that she can recall. “Office space has always been an issue,” she said, “basically where to put another person for the three months.”
Timing has also been tricky for Teton County, as it holds the first 4-H fair of the summer in Montana. “In order for an intern to experience fair coverage they need to be on staff early and that can present a problem,” Wolery said. “It all worked out perfect this year.”
The process is also competitive, Wolery said. There are a limited number of students applying for internships and plenty of locations desiring to have the additional help and offer training to the students. Wolery said she applied months ago and after being selected, MSU worked to match students up with the offices that best suit their studies and the needs of the Extension office. Also coming into play is where the students live and can find housing for the summer.
Wolery said in the case of Ries it was a natural fit. She could live at home and not incur additional housing expenses.
As an intern, Ries receives a salary. A third of the salary is covered by Teton County, which is using labor funds saved during the delays in hiring a second extension agent, and two thirds is paid for by MSU. There are approximately eight to 10 interns statewide each year.
Wolery said she is excited for the future of Extension and possibility of filling agents positions in the future. “Working with Hayley, if she is the caliber of agents to come, it gives me great hope the groundwork we are laying today as agents will be in very capable hands in the future,” Wolery said.