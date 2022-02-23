The sixth-grade class from Choteau Public Schools made their long-awaited field trip to Teton Ski Pass Feb. 11 and had an extra bonus of participating in a promotional video.
“The ski trip is the talk among the students the whole school year leading up to the day they actually go and then is the whole talk after they go skiing,” laughed teacher Karen Crawford. “As you can tell, the traditional ski trip for the sixth graders is a big deal and is one the students look forward to immensely. It just so happened they were making a video that day and some of the students got to watch and some took part in the production, which was fun.”
Crawford couldn’t recall when the school started the annual (when Teton Pass has been operating) ski trip but said she knows it goes back to at least 2003 and maybe longer.
“It is a fun way to introduce students to an outdoor activity some may not have had the opportunity to do or may never get it again,” Crawford said. This year, she said it was about half and half of students who had and hadn’t skied before, which is typically about the same in each class. “There are a few that haven’t skied before and others who have season passes,” she added. Despite the level of skiing experience, each of the students is required to participate in lessons before advancing to ski on the hill.
Once the students finish their lesson and take to the hill the school requires, they ski in groups accompanied by an adult. The students pay for the ski trip and for those who can’t afford the cost, scholarships are available, Crawford said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on this fun experience.”
There were 24 students participating this year, along with five CES staff/teachers. Several parents have also taken part yearly in the ski trip, helping to oversee the students and keep the group numbers smaller. It is always a popular field trip for parents who like to ski to join the fun.
Charles Hlavac, owner of Teton Ski Pass Resort for the past three years and manager of the hill for an additional six years, is excited about this season that is slated to run through April 10.
Hlavac said this is really the first “normal” year he has had on the hill as owner. The first year, the season was cut short with the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus that shut everything in the state and country down in early March. “Due to the ongoing health concerns and for the safety of our staff and visitors the next year, we didn’t open at all and last year we were open but limited services and no school groups,” he added.
This year while still continuing to be health cautious, they welcomed back school groups and opened the lodge up once again. Having the school groups has been a blessing and fun for all who work at the hill, he said.
Hlavac said they offer school trips on Fridays and can accommodate several small groups at one time or a larger group of up to 100 students, depending upon the rental needs of the larger group. They cap the number of students to ensure the ratio of instructors to students is five to one, offering each participant quality time to learn. The cost for students in school groups is $30, about a third of what it would be to normally ski, and includes the rental, lesson and lift ticket.
He said he wants to make it affordable and provide an opportunity for young people, his future clients, to experience skiing in a positive way.
He normally has 25 employees on the hill on any given day and brings in up to 10 ski and board instructors just to work with the school groups, depending upon the number of students. “The instructors and staff are the key to making the school program a success,” Hlavac said. “I appreciate all they do and welcome others who want to work just one day that would like to share their love of skiing or snowboarding and work just one day a week on the hill.”
Even the experienced students can take away things from the required lessons. “You can always learn something new,” he added. Once they have completed the lesson, they make a run on the “bunny hill” making sure they pass certain criteria before they can take off and ski.
There are 40 to 50 schools in the region that have come over the years to ski at Teton Pass. He estimates this year there will be 15 to 20 take advantage of the program. “Having not offered the program for a couple years, we are gearing up again and working with schools to get back on their schedules, if not this year then next,” he said. “They just need to call Teton Pass and we will provide them with the needed information.” He said it would be ideal if a group can come a couple times for the students just beginning. It can be frustrating to begin with, but with a little practice, the students are quick to learn, Hlavac said.
Hlavac said skiing is a lifelong sport those from just walking to 80 years old or older can enjoy. He sees multi-generational families coming to the hill to ski together.
This year’s ski trip for the Choteau class just happened to coincide with the filming of a promotional video through the Montana Office of Tourism.
The Montana Office of Tourism is working on a campaign to promote travel to Montana featuring national parks, Hlavac said. A filming crew from Bozeman was hired to visit the ski areas throughout the state to work on the video and shot photographs of the various areas during the winter to be used in advertisement and social media.
Featured in the video is Vasu Sojitra an adaptive skier who is sponsored by The North Face clothing company. Sojitra lost his right leg to a blood infection when he was nine months old. Hlavac said he is an excellent skier and an inspiration.
Rather than letting his disability define him, he has always treated his amputation as an opportunity to live life with determination, courage, strength and grace, adoring to his sponsors at The North Face. He learned to walk on a prosthetic, but by the time he was 10 years old, Sojitra was fed up with its design flaws. His brother introduced him to skateboarding and later to skiing. He taught himself to ski because no instructor at the time could figure out how to teach a skier with one leg. He has found ways to adapt his ski crutches to make backcountry skiing possible. He found a passion for human powered skiing and continued rigging equipment to help him excel in mountain sports ranging from trail running to rock climbing to packrafting. By setting lofty goals and accomplishing what some might consider impossible, he was the first adaptive climber to summit the Grand Teton — Sojitra aims to bring the concept of universal access and inclusion to the outdoor world.
Sojitra lives in Bozeman now, where he leads outdoor activities for people of marginalized backgrounds. He works as adaptive sports director for Eagle Mount Bozeman, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic recreational opportunities for people with disabilities and young people with cancer. He is also one of the founding coordinators for Earthtone Outside Montana, an organization advocating for the visibility of people of color within Montana.
With just a couple weeks’ notice, Hlavac said they looked for another adaptive skier to join in the filming at Teton Pass. Plans didn’t come together but instead they chose to use a young skier and it just happened that Hlavac’s nephew, Cru, a ski bum and sixth grader, would be on the field trip to ski that day and could be featured in the promotional video and pictures. A number of other students were also filmed coming down the mountain as well and all happily posed for a group photo. “It was just a little added bonus for the class this year,” Hlavac said.
Hlavac said it was perfect weather with blue skies and no wind for the field trip and for shooting the video. He and the students are excited to see the video.
If you haven’t made it to Teton Pass to ski yet this year, Hlavac said there are five more weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to ski. The snow has been great and continues to be plentiful. They measured in 24 hours this past weekend a total of 18 inches of new snow. “Our settled base depth also went up by 18 inches, and we crested five feet, and currently are sitting at 65 inches,” he said.