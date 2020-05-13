Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cascade City/County Health Department that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more, the 41st annual Ice Breaker Road Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4.
More than 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers enter the race each year. Participants range from recreational walkers and families enjoying an outing to serious competitive runners. The five-mile road race offers a competitive format, and the three-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format. Pacer the Penguin will be in the one-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages. Register the entire family in the one-mile jog and fitness walk and take advantage of our special family rate.
Registration remains open, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive N., or online. Special registration will be held at Scheels in the Holiday Village Mall on Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry fees change to $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); and $12 for each additional youth in the same household.
Registration moves to the Great Falls Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday (Race Day) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning Monday, Sept. 28.
Register by Sept. 27 to be included in the drawing for early registration. All participants who register during early registration will be entered into a drawing for two great prizes: Two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, valued at $200 each; and a three-month membership to the PEAK Health and Wellness Center, a $260 value. The last opportunity to get in on early registration in-person will be at the Park and Recreation office, Sept. 25, or online Sunday, Sept. 27. That is also the last date to register without paying the $2 per entry late fee. Online registration is available at www.icebreakergf.com. Registration forms will also be available at Universal Athletic stores and Scheels stores throughout the state.
Each participant will receive a 2020 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal and lunch. The awards ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at approximately 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.
For more information, contact the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265 or at www.icebreakergf.com.