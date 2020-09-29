The Montana State University pesticide education program is offering a pest management tour for pesticide applicators at eight locations across north-central Montana, including Choteau on Oct. 6, 8 and 9.
Those in the state’s Private Applicator Training District 3 need to earn six private applicator credits before Jan. 1, 2021, to avoid losing their certification, said Cecil Tharp, MSU pesticide education specialist.
District 3 includes Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Applicators can check their credits at mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx or contact their county MSU Extension office for license information.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, events will look slightly different this year. Participants may choose to meet at various in-person locations to watch speakers deliver webinars. County agents will be on site to facilitate the events and answer questions regarding credits, assist with sign in and more. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to stay in line with the state executive order, attendees should be prepared to socially distance and wear masks if there are more than four active COVID-19 cases in the county, unless they claim an exemption.
There will be seven on-site programs on Oct. 6, two on Oct. 8 and a designated webinar to watch at home on Oct. 9. Those who wish to attend the at-home webinar must preregister. Tharp urged those who feel uncomfortable with state guidelines or with attending an on-site event to attend the online webinar.
Speakers will present on a variety of topics, including: managing rodents; alfalfa weevil management; managing leafy spurge; plant disease; diagnosing non-target herbicide injury; managing weeds with pulses in rotations; and identifying drift and mitigation strategies. Presentations vary by location.
Representatives speaking on the tour include: Tharp; Tim Seipel, MSU cropland weed specialist; Jane Mangold, MSU invasive plant specialist; Stephen Vantassel, MDA vertebrate pest specialist; and Amy Bowser, MSU pesticide education technician.
Private applicators can attend morning or afternoon sessions for three credits or both sessions for six credits. Commercial applicator credits can be viewed on the last page of the 2020 Pest Management Tour agenda at www.pesticides.montana.edu/events/2020PMT.html.
Unless otherwise noted, there is no fee for these events, and lunch is not provided. The tour stops in this area are:
Oct. 6
•MT Expo Park, Family Living Center in Great Falls. Register by contacting Rose Malisani, Cascade County Extension Agent, at 454-6980 or rose.malisani@montana.edu.
•Conrad Moose Lodge, 617 S. Main St., in Conrad. Register by contacting Adriane Good, Pondera County Extension Agent, at 271-4053 or adriane.good@montana.edu. Lunch will be provided.
•Stage Stop Inn, 1005 Main Ave. N., in Choteau. Register by contacting the Teton County Extension office at 466-2492 or teton@montana.edu.
Oct. 8
•Conrad Moose Lodge, 617 S. Main St., in Conrad. Register by contacting Adriane Good, Pondera County Extension agent, at 271-4053 or adriane.good@montana.edu. Lunch will be provided.
Oct. 9
•Webinar via Webex. Register online at www.montana.edu/cope/rsvp/front-end/rsvp.php?unique_id=5f0c833c20d035f0c833c20d42 or by contacting Amy Bowser at 994-5718. There is no fee.
To learn how to join a Webex meeting, visit help.webex.com/en-us/nrbgeodb/Join-a-Webex-Meeting. Participants must ensure they have a good internet connection and post attendance via the chat box every 30 minutes.
Registration should be completed by Oct. 4 for in-person events or by Oct. 6 for the webinar. To register, contact the county Extension office where the event will occur or online at www.pesticides.montana.edu/events/2020PMT.html.
A detailed program agenda is available online at www.pesticides.montana.edu/events/2020PMT.html. Information is also available from local Extension agents. For other questions, contact Tharp at 994-5067 or ctharp@montana.edu.