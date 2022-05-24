Area residents are invited to attend a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Choteau Cemetery. The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary organize this annual event.
There will be limited seating for the service; people should plan to stand or bring their own chairs.
Legion Chaplain Ken Bassmann will lead a Memorial Day prayer. The program will also include reading of the names of the veteran dead and placing of poppies on the memorial wreath. The honor guard will give a salute to the dead and local trumpet player Dave Hartman will perform Assembly and Taps.
The Choteau Boy Scouts will be on hand to post and retire the U.S. Flag.
The Choteau American Legion and Auxiliary are also inviting community members to help put out flags on veterans’ graves on May 27 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Choteau Cemetery. The flags will be collected on May 30 at 4 p.m.
Also on Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Annela Rova will conduct a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. at the Farmington Cemetery.
The Choteau American Legion Auxiliary is distributing red paper poppies at the Choteau Acantha, Ace Hardware, Opportunity Bank, First Bank of Montana, Old West Lumber, Frontline Ag Solutions, Pivot Physical Therapy and Copper Creek Coffee. Donations for the poppies will benefit veterans and their families.
A Memorial Day program and barbecue is planned in Dutton and a barbecue in Fairfield on Monday, May 30.
In Dutton, the American Legion Freeborn Post 64 and Dutton American Legion Auxiliary are holding a Memorial Day service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Dutton Cemetery. There will be a guest speaker, a performance of Taps and an honor squad salute to the Legion dead.
Following the program at the cemetery, the American Legion and Auxiliary will host a barbecue at the Legion Hall. Those attending are asked to bring a salad to share.
As part of the celebration, the community will recognize National Poppy Day on May 27. In the 1920s, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. Since then, poppies have been worn, displayed and distributed for fundraising by all veteran support organizations around the world. In this effort, there will be poppies available at several businesses in Dutton during the week of May 22 and will also be available at the annual Memorial Day celebration.
The Fairﬁeld Memorial Day program will not be held this year. The American Legion Post 80 and Avory Dehnert Post 4109 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars were unable to bring all the parties together to host the event, which they haven’t held the past two years.
VFW member Gary Kasper said the posts will be hosting a barbecue at the VFW bar on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They invite the public to join the members at the barbecue.
On Memorial Day weekend as throughout the rest of the year, all are welcome to visit the Teton County Veterans Memorial in the Fairfield Town Park. There are 231 tiles on three completed walls and a section of the fourth wall. Volunteers hope to have flowers planted by Memorial Day.
The Teton County Veteran Memorial Committee is still selling engraved tiles of black granite for $200 each to help finance the memorial in the Fairfield Town Park. Tiles are four inches by 12 inches in size and can be engraved with the name of each veteran and his or her branch of service in a gray highlight. They also sell small sculptures of outstretched hands for $420.
Tile forms are available from the Servicemen’s Club, 414 Central Ave., in Fairfield or by contacting Diane Hausmann at 406-467-3432. The small sculptures can be purchased through Hausmann or at the Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery at 204 Main Ave. in Choteau.
All government offices, most public schools and some private businesses will be closed on May 30, in observance of the holiday.