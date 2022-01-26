The Teton County Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES) met briefly Jan. 18 to discuss a few housekeeping items, the most notable of which being the hiring of a new prevention specialist.
Dawn Gunderson with the Teton County Health Department was hired in that position a couple years ago on grant funding that has since run out. A new grant, from Alliance For Youth, has been secured to fund the new hire for an $18 per hour, full-time position.
“We are hoping to find someone dedicated to this group and passionate about what we’re doing here,” Gunderson said. “I started in this position before the pandemic, and over time I’ve had to focus more time away from the CARES group.”
The prevention specialist essentially leads the CARES group and its partners — healthcare workers, emergency responders, mental health professionals, faith-based organizations, educators and any other interested parties — in executing and evaluating efforts to address substance use issues in the county. The right candidate would need to be able to lead meetings and trainings; operate using evidence-based strategies; keep formal data reports to fulfill the grant; and comply by various state and federal procedures and policies (including client confidentiality) among other duties.
A full job description and application form are available at tetoncomt.org/jobs.
In other discussion, Gunderson reminded the group members that the Office of Public Assistance is coming to Choteau every other Wednesday to offer free assistance with SNAP and Medicaid applications, and other government programs. “It’s definitely a very needed service, especially for people who have a hard time getting applications out or getting information through an automated phone system. It’s also especially helpful for people who don’t understand written communication,” she said. “Please get the word out about this, because it’s a great service and we’d like them to stay.”
Future dates for the OPA visits are Feb. 2 and 16 and March 2, 16 and 30, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. each day. The service is available on a walk-in basis only.
The next CARES meeting is set for Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.