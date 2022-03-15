The 69th annual meeting of 3 Rivers Telephone Cooperative Inc. will be held on Monday, March 21, in the Fairfield Community Hall.
Registration will start at 11 a.m., a buffet dinner at noon and the meeting at 1 p.m.
The business agenda includes election of three trustees, an audit report and report by CEO/General Manager Dave Gibson.
Incumbents seeking re-election to the board are Kirk Dige from the Big Sky area, Kelly McInerney representing Fairfield, Augusta, Fort Shaw and Helena areas and Dale Giem from the Virginia City, Sheridan, Twin Bridges, Lima and Melrose areas.
Dige has served in the board for 15 years. During that time, he has spent many hours at meetings and conferences gaining knowledge about the telecommunication industry. “As a lifelong resident of rural Montana, I know the importance of rural broadband to ensure the viability of our Montana communities, and I am passionate about those needs,” he said. “Working with the senior management team, my goal is to assist in making our communities even better places to live for future generations.”
McInerney, a longtime Fairfield resident, has served on the board for 11 years. She was raised in small rural communities throughout Montana and Idaho and graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in business accounting. She is a shareholder in the accounting firm of Gary Kasper & Co. Inc. where she has worked as a certified public account for the past 35 years and holds investment and insurance licenses. Kelly and her husband Mark own and operate an irrigated family farm on the Fairfield Bench. She has also served on the board of the Montana Society of Public Accountants, is a member of the National Society of Public Accountants and is a member of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.
Giem has represented his area for one year on the board. A native of Twin Bridges, he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana in economics and political science. He has 29 years of experience as a financial advisor as well as a lifetime involvement in agriculture. “I have learned to listen well, analyze date and implement plans,” he said. “Communications and broadband internet area a key resource to allowing remote workers to live and contribute to smaller communities. I believe that modern communication is one of keys to economic development. I am proud to serve as a trustee for 3 Rivers Communications and will strive to provide superior communications service that enhance our members’ lives and improve our communities.”
The board is asking members to approve changes to the bylaws regarding annual and special meetings, quorum and trustee nominations.
All capital credit checks received by members were distributed on March 1. Ballots for the trustee and bylaws changes were mailed to all 3 Rivers members.
Those unable to attend the meeting in person may watch online by logging on to www.3Rivers.net and following the link to the annual meeting.