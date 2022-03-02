The Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery is offering two painting classes in March for anyone who wants to enjoy learning about the use of color and how to incorporate the beautiful scenery of Montana into artwork.
Hannah Hinchman of rural Choteau will teach the two classes, one on March 3 and another on March 24. Hinchman is the author/illustrator of three books, one of them about this area. Hinchman lived in Augusta from 1994 to 2005, where she wrote “Little Things in a Big Country: an Artist and Her Dog on the Rocky Mountain Front.” She moved back, to Choteau this time, in June of 2020, and lives near the Teton Canyon. She’s currently finishing illustrations for her fourth book.
“Color Spa” is a two-hour workshop, that will be offered on March 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will use very intense, dye-based watercolors to create a page full of vibrant marks and patterns. “The idea is to ‘learn by doing’ about blending and glazing, meanwhile reveling in pure color — such a departure from the limited palette of winter,” Hinchman said.
After the sheet is complete and dry, class members will use a 2x3-inch template, moving it around the page to isolate little individual paintings. Once they’ve settled on at least a dozen of these, and traced their outlines with the template, they will cut them out. Then each person will have a little deck of bright images.
“Toward the end of the class, we’ll lay them out and look them all over,” Hinchman said. “You can keep your own collection, or trade with others. It’s a fun color ‘spa treatment’ that will lift your spirits.”
The second class, “A Closer Look” is set for March 23, also from 1 to 3 p.m. at the studio.
“A Closer Look” is envisioned to help participants learn to draw from nature, without getting too entangled in artistic concerns.
“The goal is to really see and understand the thing you’re looking at — in this case your own ‘personal pine cone,’” Hinchman said. “To really know a pine cone, you need to understand a bit about its architecture, and also why it’s engineered as it is. You’ll be writing notes and jotting questions at the same time as you are sketching.”
Hinchman will guide and help every step of the way. By the end of the session, participants will know all the secrets of their own pine cone, and they will have found a new way to study and record whatever attracts them in nature.
Neither of these classes requires any artistic experience. Hinchman says that participants will find that skill is far less important than curiosity and discovery in the process.
Later in the year, Hinchman will be offering a weekend nature journaling workshop, which will include field observation, drawing, writing, “event mapping,” lettering and page design. Also in 2022, she’ll offer a very different kind of class: using an art app to learn to draw on an iPad or tablet.
The cost of the “Color Spa” and “A Closer Look” workshops are $20 per person for each of the two classes. To register or to learn more about the classes and other offerings at the studio and gallery, call 406-466-2797.