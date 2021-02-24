Calving for the Teton County area is well under way for some producers and just around the corner for others. I hope those who were calving through early February’s bitter cold were able to get through it with a minimum number of problems. The veterinarians whom I interviewed shared some helpful information for producers while calving.
When is intervention needed? Intervention is needed if labor has lasted more than two hours, especially for those first-calf heifers. The longer and harder the cow/heifer strains to deliver the calf, the more stress there will be on the calf. A stressed calf will lack vigor and will need more time and intervention from the producer to get started. If a cow requires assistance, proper placement of the OB chains on the calf is important. Putting one loop above the fetlock and a half-hitch below it will spread the pressure applied while pulling and reduces the potential for injury. Over the past several years, the number of calving difficulties requiring veterinarian assistance has decreased.
The vets I spoke with attribute this to improved management, nutrition, overall herd health and the advancements in tracking genetics. These genetic advancements have given producers an extra advantage by allowing them to select breeding stock with certain desirable traits, such as bulls with proven calving ease.
When discussing colostrum, each of the vets stressed that timely and quality colostrum intake would have lasting impacts on the entire life of a newborn calf. Intake of the valuable antibodies in colostrum should happen within the first few hours after birth. The calf’s ability to absorb those antibodies begins to steadily decline right from birth. The highest quality colostrum comes from its natural source, the cow. If a cow lacks production of colostrum or environmental factors warrant an additional need, the next best source is another cow from within the herd. Sources outside the herd can have potential bio-security issues due to transfer of certain pathogens.
Powdered colostrum might be a convenient source to have on hand for many producers, but they are not all the same. Producers should look for replacements with IgG (globulin) levels of 100 to be the most effective. Be aware that if the IgG is below 100, it is a supplement, not a replacement. The form of colostrum used should also be carefully considered.
The ideal form to see on the ingredient list is “dried colostrum.” When looking for a high-quality powdered colostrum product, contact your vet. One vet used several studies on the subject to emphasize the long-term impacts colostrum has. Adequate colostrum was associated with increased growth rates in cattle by reducing the occurrences of sickness that negatively affected average daily gain. Other studies have indicated the relationship between a heifer’s reproductive development and colostrum intake as a newborn calf.
The bottom line: Ensuring that a newborn calf receives sufficient colostrum shortly after birth will pay dividends throughout the calf’s entire productive life.
Calving can be a challenge but raising a successful calf crop is well worth the time and effort. Again, thank you to these hardworking veterinarians who took the time to visit with me, including Dr. Kurt Johnson, DVM; Dr. Craig Moore, DVM; Dr. Clint Hilt, DVM and Dr. Bob Lee, DVM. Happy calving!