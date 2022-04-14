Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty announced Wednesday that she has had to change the public testing for the ES&S ExpressVote® machine from Friday, April 15, at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, April 19, at 3 p.m.in the Teton County Courthouse. The ES&S ExpressVote® will be used in the Power School District 30 election and is being tested for use in this election.
The ES&S ExpressVote® Voter Assist Terminal technology allows voters with disabilities and other special needs to vote a ballot privately and independently when using an optical scan voting system.
Everyone is invited to attend the public testing for the ExpressVote.
If you have any questions, please call 406-466-3415 or email Elextion Administrator Paula Jaconetty at pjaconetty@tetoncountymt.gov.