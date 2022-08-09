The Choteau school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the Choteau High School library. Tentative agenda items include: administrative reports from Superintendent Jim Baldwin, Secondary Principal Matt Cornelius, Elementary Principal Rachel Christensen and business manager Patty Mellinger; action on: attendance and individual transportation agreements, resignations, substitute teachers, CES and JH/HS handbooks, administrative assistant position, weight-lifting coach, junior high head football coach; review and adoption of 2022-23 fiscal year budgets; approval of: transportation agreement with Dupuyer Elementary District, nutrition program requirements, participation in federal school nutrition program, and sports volunteers; and appointment of a new school board member to replace Mark Henderson.