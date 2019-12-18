Dec. 8 — 10:10 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a vehicle parked in front of garage and driveway on Fifth Street South.
— 2:05 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a snowmobiler near the Choteau Community Garden and found it to be minors being pulled on sled on private property.
Dec. 9 — 5:27 a.m., deputy investigated a hit-and-run of a vehicle parked at 318 Second Ave. N.W. in Choteau. The first vehicle that was hit was pushed into a second vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles and a garage.
— 10:31 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested by Cascade County for assistance at 1208 U.S. Highway 89; the patient was transported by Mercy Flight.
— 3:34 p.m., Choteau resident reported losing a pistol while hunting on state land.
— 5:06 p.m., a homeowner at 691 19th Road N.W. advised dispatch that he had accidentally tripped the alarm at his home and all was okay.
Dec. 10 — 9:25 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by a Choteau resident of a young man who seemed to be very upset asking for a ride to Conrad.
— 4:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported their neighbor’s children in her back yard where they are not supposed to be.
Dec. 11 — 11:08 a.m., deputy put out a warrant for an individual not in compliance with the sexual or violent offender registry.
— 12:10 p.m., Montana Department of Justice advised the Sheriff’s Office of an offender who should be registering with Teton County.
—2:50 p.m., Fairfield Mountain View Cooperative reported a motorist driving off without paying for gas.
— 3:03 p.m., deputy arrested an individual at the Teton County Courthouse.
— 3:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone knocking on her door in the wee hours of the morning. The caller reported receiving a phone call advising her to lock her doors and notifying her of a black car parked near her house, which she did not see.
— 4:21 p.m., deputy investigated a person for criminal contempt resulting from an altercation at a Choteau business.
Dec. 12 — 11:08 a.m., deputy arrested a man in Choteau and his vehicle was towed.
— 1:27 p.m., Choteau motorist reported finding a gun on Secondary Highway 220 and the description matched the report of a person looking for a gun lost in that same location.
— 5:37 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer near Priest Butte on U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:37 p.m., motorist reported hitting a couple of deer on U.S. Highway 287 causing some damage to the vehicle. He noted he did not stop to check on the animals as he was pulling a trailer with horses and wanted to get home before damage caused the vehicle not to work.
— 9:18 p.m., Fairfield resident requested information on the nearest emergency room for an unresponsive female. The family transported the woman by private vehicle.
— 10:54 p.m., Choteau resident reported an altercation with another individual.
Dec. 13 — 8:59 a.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at 431 Secondary Highway 876.
— 4:16 p.m., Power ambulance transported a patient from 406 Rainbow Ave. to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 14 — 8:41 a.m., dispatch notified Choteau town crew of an emergency sewer repair at 320 Third Ave. N.E.
— 10:34 a.m., Power resident reported a neighbor’s dog was chasing his cattle for the second time.
— 10:44 a.m., motorist reported two dead deer and an injured deer on the side of U.S. Highway 89.
— 1:32 p.m., motorist reported kids in the middle of U.S. Highway 89 dancing around, causing a traffic concern.
— 4:01 p.m., Choteau resident reported hearing a potential gunshot near the Highmark apartments.
— 4:10 p.m., deputies, Teton County ambulances and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a death at Secondary Highway 431 and Fifth Road Northeast. The individual died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the sheriff.
— 6:18 p.m., deputy investigated a report of suspicious activity at the Fairfield Grocery Store and found nothing.
From Dec. 8-14, deputies issued one citation for speeding and warnings for an improperly working taillight, failure to observe a traffic control device and failure to stop at a stop sign.