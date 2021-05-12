Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras will be the guest speaker at the Marias River Livestock Association’s spring membership meeting on May 17 at the Clark’s Family Restaurant in Shelby.
Members and the public are welcome to come to the 5:30 p.m. social hour to mingle while enjoying no-host drinks or a meal. The MRLA membership meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. with introduction. Juras will give a legislative update for agriculture with a question-and-answer period followed by Rep. Llew Jones speaking on the state’s budget use of federal COVID-1 relief funds.
MRLA will then have time with the board members in which members can bring forward concerns that may be addressed by advocacy or policy making. The board members would also be glad to listen to any members’ concerns before the meeting so that they can bring them forward for discussion. Board members and their contact information are: Marvin Kimmet, 406-339-2135; Lance Stokes, 406-450-2149; Clayton Gernaat, 406-289-0350; Chris Kimmet, 406-450-0247; or Maggie Nutter, 406-937-2751.