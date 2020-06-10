The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, meeting May 13 at the Choteau Pavilion to allow for social distancing, discussed changes the organization has been compelled to make by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Choteau Chamber President Steve Dogiakos reported to members that the board voted not to hold the chamber’s biggest annual fundraiser, the “steak-fry” in the City Park on July 4. “We feel that health restrictions and rising prices of meat will hinder the steak-fry,” Dogiakos said. He said the chamber is applying for a state COVID-19 economic mitigation grant for nonprofit entities to help make up the lost revenue.
The chamber board also approved postponing the July 3 brewfest in the City Park until this fall, possibly on Labor Day weekend. This event usually includes live music outdoors on the east side of the Choteau Pavilion and a wide variety of Montana specialty beers and other beverages.
Dogiakos said the chamber is planning to sponsor the Independence Day parade, but on a alternate route that will discourage people from congregating on Main Avenue North to watch. The new route will run through the northwest side of town, starting at the Breen Oil Co. parking lot, going south on U.S. Highway 89 to the intersection with Seventh Street Northwest, going across to the west side of town, passing the CHS tennis courts and football field, Benefis Teton Medical Center and Skyline Lodge, then going north to the old Elk Country Grill, turning right, heading up Airport Hill to 10th Avenue Northeast and finishing in the parking lot at the Choteau LDS Church.
People will be asked not to throw candy and all entries must be in vehicles, on bicycles or on horseback. This route is a little more than two miles long. Lineup for the parade will be at 9 a.m. and the parade will start at 10 a.m.
The chamber membership agreed to honor three different sets of parade grand marshals, including the CHS Class of 2020, all local emergency responders and the Choteau Metis people.
The theme of this year’s parade is simply “Independence Day.”
Chamber members agreed to work with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to secure the route.
In other information on July 3-4th events, Sally Haas with the Choteau Soroptimists said she believed the group was still planning to do the Duck Races with just one heat to minimize on watchers. Haas said tickets will be $10 per duck and cash prizes will be awarded of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Tickets will be sold at Country Hallmark and at Rex’s Market.
The Soroptimist organization planned to meet June 10 to decide whether to sponsor the Summer Festival, a craft fair in the City Park on July 3.
Melody Martinsen and Barb Bouma with Grizzly Activity Inc. are working with the Teton County Health Department to offer a short (two-mile) fun run on the parade route, starting at 8 a.m. on July 4. The event would be capped at 50 participants in Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the state. If the governor moves the state to Phase 3 and larger gatherings are allowed, the 50-person cap would be raised.
Ann Funk and Carla May with the Choteau Volleyball Club late last week announced that they are not holding the Got Grit! obstacle course on July 3.
Martinsen said the Choteau Community Band plans to play on a flatbed in the parade, but will not do a concert in the City Park on July 3 and won’t perform at the July 4 rodeo out of concerns related to COVID-19.
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion are planning to hold the Northern Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo on July 4 and to hold a rodeo mixer/street dance at the rodeo grounds on July 3. Tickets for the rodeo are on sale at Front Range Supply.
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department is also planning to put on the 4th of July fireworks show, shortened because of a lack of revenue stemming from the fireworks fundraiser Easter weekend being canceled. People can still donate to the fireworks fund online on the Chamber website or by sending checks to the Choteau City Office.
The chamber earlier decided not to open the Choteau Visitors Center for the season because of the cost of cleaning the facility to meet COVID-19 requirements.
In other matters, the chamber plans to have a sub-committee meet with independent contractor Tom Frownfelder to develop a comprehensive contract under which he will serve as the chamber secretary and treasurer.
The next chamber meeting will be Aug. 12 at noon with a location to be announced.