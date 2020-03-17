March 8 — 3:57 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a mutual aide medical emergency in Cascade County, 185 West Fox Road; upon arrival did not transport.
— 3:48 p.m., Cascade County reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 9:24 p.m., dispatch was notified of an accident on Goetz Road but referred it to Cascade County.
March 9 — 1:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported possible fraudulent account activity.
— 2:47 p.m., TCSO, Montana Highway Patrol and Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance responded to a vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 287. The motorist refused transport by ambulance.
March 10 — 12:02 a.m., Fairfield resident reported loud music being played in the area of Fourth Avenue.
— 12:09 a.m., Power resident reported being informed that a party was going on at a residence she owns where the tenants have been served with an eviction notice. Deputy responded and found no sign of a party.
— 5:56 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 222 Loomis Street in Simms and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:38 p.m., Choteau business reported a theft of merchandise.
— 5:25 p.m., Choteau resident reported a stranger driving on their land and taking pictures of their property without permission.
— 5:30 p.m., Dutton resident reported a canine coming onto their property and killing their chickens.
— 9:30 p.m., dispatch was notified of an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89 near Fairfield.
March 11 — 8:52 a.m., Choteau resident reported he suspects someone is driving his truck at night without permission.
— 10:08 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 411 First Ave. N. and transported a patient to the Great Falls Clinic.
— 1:52 p.m., dispatch contacted Department of Transportation for round hay bales on Secondary Highway 287.
— 11:47 p.m., deputy pulled a motorist over for possible suspicious activity and assisted driver who was looking for a place to park and take a nap off U.S. Highway 89.
March 12 — 9:51 p.m., deputy conducted a welfare check on Choteau resident who had previously made a 911 call. Deputy found all was okay; the resident was having equipment problems.
March 13 — 10:03 a.m., deputy responded to a non-injury accident with property on U.S. Highway 89 near Fairfield.
— 11:57 a.m., motorist reported a bike rider was heading to Great Falls and it is snowing and cold outside.
— 1:31 p.m., Dutton resident reported a vehicle being taken from a private residence without permission.
— 3:24 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Avenue North in Choteau.
— 5:26 p.m., Choteau resident reported a two-vehicle accident at Second Street Southwest and First Avenue in Choteau.
— 7:04 p.m., Power resident called to report a head injury and called back to cancel the ambulance.
— 9:44 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle stuck on the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89 near Fairfield.
— 10:24 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a possible partner/family member assault in Choteau.
March 14 — 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary alarm in Choteau and found all okay as resident had forgotten to turn off alarm.
From March 8-14, deputies issued tickets for operating a motor vehicle with expired plates and gave warnings for failure to drive on the right hand side of the roadway, failure to yield while doing a U-turn, improperly crossing a double yellow line, driving with hazard lights causing visibility issues for other motorists, gave two warnings for speeding and six for stop sign violations.