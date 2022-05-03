Greenfields Irrigation District water users re-elected both incumbent commissioners to the two open seats on the board during the May 3 election.
Receiving the most votes in precinct three was Tim Brunner with 34,602 and challenger Russell Pearson received 15,499 votes. In precinct five, William Norris received 29,408 votes while Thomas Cummings received 19,535 votes.
GID held a mail election for the two open commissioner seats with ballots being sent on April 13. To count, all ballots had to be returned to the Teton County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. All GID users had to designate an elector to vote. Electors cast one vote for each acre of irrigable land or major fraction of an acre.
Brunner, a farmer and rancher who has lived in the Fairfield area since 1952, has been a member of the GID board for many years and is the board president.
Norris has been a member of the GID board for the past 15 years and is serving as the vice president.