Despite the warm, windy, dry weather the plains have seen this winter, Teton Pass Ski Area has gotten adequate snow and will open for the 2021-22 season on Dec. 17, according to owner Charles Hlavac of Choteau.
The ski area offers skiers and snowboarders in north-central Montana affordable rates and uncrowded slopes on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest about 25 miles west of Choteau.
“We have had a kind of dry fall with little starts and stops, with snow coming in small amounts and then melting off,” Hlavac said on Dec. 10. A week ago, the ski area picked up 17 inches and 16 inches of new snow brings the base depth to 31 inches and the summit depth to 36 inches as of Dec. 12. Hlavac said they have been packing the snow as it comes to keep it from blowing away.
Skiers should expect early-season conditions on the hill with snow light in some areas and some bare spots.
Hlavac said Teton Pass was lucky to get 17 inches from the most recent snow storm, which bypassed a lot of other ski areas in the state as it was localized over the northern Rockies.
The ski area will be open daily Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 with the exception of closing early on Christmas Eve and being closed on Christmas Day. Daily hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting Jan. 3, the ski area will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each week with the same hours and will keep that schedule through closure or mid-April, whichever comes first.
Hlavac said the road to access the ski area is plowed, sanded and in good driving condition. “We try to maintain the road so two-wheel drive vehicles can get up there on the weekends,” he said.
The ski area is running a special on season passes through Dec. 17. At the special prices, adult season passes are $350 (regularly $500); and youth season passes are $250 (regularly $300). Kids 6 and younger ski free.
Daily passes are $50 for adults and $45 for youth, and the ski area is selling gift certificates for $5 discounts for Christmas. Skiers can find and purchase passes and gift certificates online at skitetonmt.com.
Hlavac said the ski area will have 26 runs open with 1,000 vertical feet. The main chairlift and the conveyor lift for the bunny hill will both be operating. The No Name expansion area is not open at this time because of lack of snow. Hlavac said he hopes to be able to open the expansion in February.
The rental shop and ski school will both be open and going. A day package of skis, boots, poles and helmet will rent for $30.
Pre-season work on the hill has been complicated by several big wind events in November that snapped off 35 to 40 mature evergreen trees on the main ski area. On the No Name expansion in the scare of a previous forest fire, 90% of the dead trees were knocked down by the wind and there are thousands of downed trees.
“We’ve been trying to get out there and get things opened up so we can get through,” Hlavac said. “We’ve done a lot of November and December logging, which is not normal.” He said it will take years for the full cleanup to be accomplished.
Hlavac invested in a newer used groomer, purchased from Bridger Bowl. The new Snowcat is more reliable and has more power than the old one. The operators won’t struggle as much when they are grooming deep snow and reaching higher levels. “It’ll get the job done a little bit quicker and be nicer to use,” he said.
The ski area fully staffed employs about 25 people, and Hlavac said he still has about 10 more positions available in the bar, restaurant and rental shop. “We are always looking for holiday help, and that tends to come with the college kids who are back and want to work a few days and high school kids on break,” he said.
Anyone interested in working there this winter should call him at the ski area at 406-466-2209 or email him at charleshlavac@gmail.com.
The ski area will be running the full-service kitchen and bar in the lodge with no restrictions on capacity.
“We’ll have the same great food as always, and we have the full liquor license now,” he said. The restaurant will serve homemade soups, wraps and sandwiches, hamburgers and pizza among other offerings.
Hlavac, who managed the ski area from 2010 to 2017, purchased the Teton Pass Ski Area Inc. from owner Nick Wood of New Zealand and several other investors in September 2019.
Hlavac came to Choteau as a 15-year-old and worked at Teton Pass through high school, starting in 1999. After graduating from Choteau High in 2003, he attended Montana Tech, earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2007. He then worked full-time for the U.S. Forest Service in multiple western states and spent two years working as a civilian aerospace engineer for the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, before returning to Choteau in 2010.