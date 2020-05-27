Choteau High School honored 31 senior graduates on Sunday with an outdoor ceremony on the CHS football field, where up to six members of each senior’s family were allowed to sit in socially distanced grids.
The seniors themselves were seated six feet apart in the home-stand bleachers on the west side of the football field. No other spectators were allowed as the school sought to minimize the risk of anyone catching COVID-19 at the graduation program.
While the day had started out sunny, clouds rolled in after lunch and threatened to rain on the 2 p.m. ceremony, but only a few drops fell toward the end of the program, which was recorded and published on YouTube later in the day. The school had hoped to livestream the ceremony but had technical difficulties.
Welcoming the students and families to the ceremony, Superintendent Chuck Gameon said, “I think you would agree that 2020 has been a memorable year. … The seniors this year have been challenged to take an unprecedented role in their education and they have risen to this challenge. You the class of 2020 have illustrated through your hard work at CHS that you have what it takes to be successful in life in in challenging and stressful times.”
Principal Wendi Hammond said graduation represented the culmination of 18 years of life and 13 years of school work, finishing out with a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You have navigated this challenge brilliantly and have arisen stronger and more determined,” she said. “The vision of your future is bright, it is strong, and your vision is perfect 2020. I encourage you to keep this vision of your future before you strong and focused. The knowledge gained through education will enable each of you to embrace opportunities and take on the challenges with a clear purpose.”
Class salutatorian Oliver Jorden, a with grade-point average of 3.9 on a 4.0 scale, thanked faculty members, families and school staff for all their support through the years. “This is one advantage of a small school,” he said. “Our teachers look out for us.”
The community of Choteau has also looked out for students, and while it may have felt restraining to them as teenagers, Jorden said, “We could always count on our small community.” Whether that was someone giving him a ride to school after he missed the bus, shop owners rushing out when he crashed his bicycle on Main or when he and other classmates saw their names in the local newspaper, the community was there for the CHS students.
“Coretta Scott King once said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’” he said. “Choteau is a great community.”
He said the class of 2020 was supposed to be the class of perfect vision, but instead became the class of COVID-19. “We all went through our last day of high school without even realizing it,” he said.
Before the outbreak, he was indifferent to the fanfare of graduation, but now, without things like senior prom, senior trip and spring sports, he sees their importance. The graduation ceremony justifies accomplishments, he said, and even through the strangeness of this spring, these seniors accomplished much. “For that reason, I would like to state, once and for all, that we have, in fact, graduated,” he said. “Congratulations class of 2020.”
Senior Maggie King provided musical entertainment for the ceremony, singing “Stand By Me” before valedictorian Amber Johnson, with a 4.0 GPA, spoke.
Like Jorden, Johnson also thanked teachers, school staff and community members for their support through the craziness of their senior year and the pandemic. “Growing up, my fellow graduates and I have always been told that 2020 would be a memorable year to graduate. Little did we know just how memorable it would turn out to be,” she said. “I’m pretty sure no one could have predicted that we would have walked through the halls for the last time before Easter, or that we would be facing a global toilet paper shortage. Through all of the craziness, you’ve all been there for my class, and we truly do appreciate everything you have done.”
Johnson encouraged her classmates and the community to value each person as an individual for his or her unique skills and talents and not to equate success only with wealth. “Each and every one of you is unique and valuable, simply for being you. Each of you has a set of strengths and talents which, when combined, makes you the number one at something,” she said. From doctors to welders, she said, everyone has a talent and is valuable to society.
And during the pandemic, it’s been the wait staff, the truck drivers and the grocery store checkers who have played a vital role in keeping America functioning.
She also praised farmers and ranchers and small business owners, saying they all work hard for low returns and are vital to the world. “Without the farmers, ranchers and small business owners, the world would fail to function,” she said.
“I would like to hope life is not about what you get, it’s about what you give,” she said, encouraging her classmates to treat every person they meet as a unique, valuable member of society regardless of their job.
Math teacher Craig Tucker, who has been at CHS more than 25 years, teaching and coaching, was the commencement teacher. Senior Class President Lila Bradley, introducing him, called him a coach, a mentor and a friend to the class.
Tucker opened on a solemn note, recognizing the tragic death of Class of 2017 graduate Wyatt Allen. “I just wanted to say, guys, I love you and I’ll aways remember you.”
He said he enjoyed the opportunity to give students advice one last time. The skill from high school that will most help students in their lives, he said, is being able to figure out what the real problem is and how to solve it. “Where are the answers that you need?” he said. “Maybe with friends, teachers, in a book in the library, with your pastor, or maybe Professor Google can give you some options.”
He said there is no right or wrong in what they choose next. He encouraged them to pick something that interests them, challenges them and that is fun to do.
“Whether you want to work with crops, animals, cutting edge or traditional human endeavors, or be one of the usually-unsung heroes who make our daily lives work better and easier, we need all of those folks now and will need them even more in the future,’ he said. “We now all have to learn to deal with new and different challenges to our world and our lives in that world, as some things that are happening in the world weren’t on any to-do lists even a year ago.”
Tucker advised them to pick a target and start moving toward a goal. “There are so many choices out there,” he said. “Take a deep breath and take a chance, don’t listen to those who want you to be afraid. Everything is out there, success, fun, happiness, exploration and discovery. You are all very capable of making the world a better place. Good fortuning in your future endeavors.”
After the speeches concluded, Choteau School Board Chairman Lane Yeager handed out diplomas. He and fellow board member Mark Henderson gave diplomas to their youngest children, Tori Yeager and Jessie Henderson, respectively.