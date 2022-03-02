The Choteau City Council on Feb. 15 voted to change the company that provides the city with ordinance codification services.
The has been contracting with Sterling Codifiers (now called American Legal) to provide updated copies of the city’s ordinances. Councilman Steve Dogiakos said the city has not been satisfied with this service as it costly and inflexible.
The city invited another company, Municode, to submit a proposal for similar services, and, after listening to a presentation by Municode representative Joshua “J.R.” Riley, the council voted unanimously to contract with the Tallahassee, Florida, company for codification services.
Dogiakos said Municode is less expensive and offered a self-publishing software option that will allow the city to more timely update ordinances and give city residents better access to the code through online search capabilities.
Municode has been working with local government clients since 1951 and has 4,200 clients nationwide, including a number of Montana cities and towns.
Riley, who appeared via Zoom, offered the city two options, one for a full-service package, and one for the self-publishing software or self-service package.
Using the self-service package, he said, after the city’s code material is converted to Municode’s database, authorized users can log in to the online code, draft proposed changes directly within the contents of the code, automatically generate ordinances and resolutions and then publish the amended code on the web.
Riley said the self-publishing option gives the city personnel absolute control over the city’s code in real time. The option includes training for city staff on how to use the software.
Mayor Chris Hindoien said the city staff support changing codifiers and would like to go with the Municode self-publishing option.
Dogiakos said he talked with city personnel at Townsend and Twin Bridges that both use this system and they gave it high marks.
The cost of the contract is $1,200 a year for three years.
In other action, the council reviewed Public Works Director Mike Maples’ written report for Jan. 18-Feb. 15.
Maples reported that wastewater influent flows into the city’s mechanical sewage treatment plant remain low and sample analysis remains very good. Parts came in for the broken-down pump number two at the influent lift station, and the parts have been installed and the pump is now working again.
In the public water system, Maples said water tests have all come back good.
The city crew excavated about 150-feet of water main line around the city’s water tanks and found no leaks, but, he wrote, “the soil characteristics, presence of an old, abandoned pipe, and low water pressure near the tanks is making the leak exceptionally hard to locate. We plan to continue excavation and investigation until we find something.”
Maples said tests on the water pumps indicate that there is a substantial leak in the section of mainline below the tanks, and the city has also detected chlorine in the water surfacing below the tanks.
Testing also indicated a small leak in the 1915 water tank. He said he is working with Liquid Engineering, a dive company, to clean, investigate and repair the tank.
The crew did locate and repair a water leak on the mainline in the southwest part of Choteau. The street, Ninth Avenue Southwest, was heavily impacted by the excavation and resulting mess of slimy, muddy dirt, Maples wrote, adding, “We will be working to clean and repair the area as weather allows.”
He also said that water loss in the city’s distribution system remains high.
Taking advantage of this year’s mostly open winter, which has required only intermittent snow plowing, Maples said, the city crew had inventoried all its water repair supplies, garbage cans and routes, large garbage containers and fire hydrant information with the goal to strengthen the city’s inventories for future repair work, pilling and possible supply shortages.
The council also reviewed reports from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and from City Judge Pete Rasmussen.
Rasmussen reported that he presided over five cases filed over city matters in January. All five cases involved misdemeanor violations including two careless driving citations, one leaving the scene of an accident ticket and citations for having an expired vehicle registration and for being a minor in possession of tobacco.
The Sheriff’s Office also reported a fairly quiet January in the city limits. Deputies, who provide law enforcement services through a contract between the city and the county, made three traffic stops, issued no citations and made no arrests. Officers responded to 60 other calls originating within the city as well.
In council and mayor reports, Councilman Stewart Merja said his street was impacted by the water repair and he encouraged city residents to report any odd bulges in their streets to the city office.
He said he saw a strange bulge in the street that came and then disappeared and he did not report it, but that was likely the first indication of a water line leak.
Councilman Dogiakos told people that the visitchoteau.com website has an up-to-date calendar of local events and he hopes people will check there as they plan their summer get-togethers.
Councilman Steve Howard, who is an assistant chief with the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department is taking Engine 2 out of service and will be using the newer truck, Engine 33, that was recently acquired to replace it. Engine 2 will be sold as surplus. The CVFD has also purchased an extrication truck from the Fairfield VFD and will be selling the old extrication truck as well.
Mayor Hindoien said the city has upgraded the computer Maples uses, which should make his job easier. He has also reached out to other cities to see what electronic devices they provide council members to use as part of their job.
He also said that the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority executive forum will be held in Choteau on March 3-4. This meeting will draw together city officials from across the state. The group has booked 45 rooms at the Stage Stop Inn and others who are attending are booking rooms in Conrad as well.