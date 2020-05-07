Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Showers early becoming widely scattered for the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 57F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 32F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.