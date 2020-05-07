The Fairfield Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed water system improvement on Wednesday, May 13 (the day was published incorrectly in the print edition of the Acantha for Monday, May 11.
The 5:30 p.m. hearing will be held via video conference. Those wishing to join the hearing or the regular council meeting to follow should call the town office at 467-2510.
The Fairfield Town Council approved applying for grant applications for repairs on the town’s water distribution lines at the April 8 meeting held via video conference.
The council based its decision on the preliminary engineering report (PER) presented by Great West Engineering for the water system at a work session on April 1.
Collette Anderson, the project manager for Great West Engineering in Helena, explained at the work session that much of the town’s water system was constructed in the 1940s, with a new tank added in 1979 and additional water supply sources added over the years. The PER is intended for a 20-year period.
The 2018 U.S. Census Bureau population estimate for Fairfield was 724 people. Anderson said assuming 1% annual growth, the existing population that the water system serves is 739 people.
Anderson reviewed Fairfield’s municipal water supply, stating it comes from four shallow infiltration galleries and four groundwater wells. She added the town has good quality water and the supply well exceeds Department of Environmental Quality requirements. The water is vulnerable to contamination because the wells are all shallow.
Using data available she said, “Fairfield’s water usage is higher than most other towns of the same size.” She speculated it was due to having extremely high restrictions on gallons used per month. Anderson stated that the normal average amount of water unaccounted for was between 10% and 15%. Fairfield’s average was between 30% and 40%.
Anderson said Fairfield experiences some water loss from water that is pumped into the system but never makes it to the customers. Unmetered use for park irrigation, fire hydrant flushing, purchased water or fighting fires also contributes to water loss. Losses from water main breaks and leaks in service lines or connections to mains are more difficult to account for.
“Common rule-of thumb is 15% unaccounted for water. The water loss experienced in 2019 by comparing monthly source flows to monthly meter readings is 30%,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the water system consists of mostly asbestos cement pipe from 1946 and is reaching the end of its life. After analyzing the distribution lines, it was discovered there are varying sizes of lines from 2, 4, 6 and 8 inches throughout town. DEQ requires 6-inch distribution lines. With a water project, the undersized lines would need to be replaced.
Anderson outlined sections with undersized lines and potential leaks as priority spots to replace. This included Fourth Avenue North, Seventh Street North, Fourth Street South and Third Avenue South.
Turning to storage, the town has two tanks with 150,000 gallons in the north tank and 60,000 gallons in the east tank. DEQ requires minimum allowable storage to be equal to the average daily demand plus fire flow demand where fire protection is provided. Anderson said after calculations were done considering use and need for fire prevention, the town is short on storage capacity. The existing average daily demand is 148,328 gallons. Flow demand for a commercial fire for two hours would be 300,000 gallons, or 120,000 gallons for a residential fire for the same period. Both are far over the current storage of 210,009 gallons.
Anderson presented two plans for increasing storage: replacing the smallest and oldest storage tank in town or constructing a new 370,000-gallon storage tank outside of town with a transmission main.
Anderson concluded her presentation at the work session by outlining funding strategies, rates and grant/loan eligibility.
During a second work session on April 22, Anderson provided updated estimates for water system improvements. The estimates include additional costs for two more loops in the system and the cost for changes needed to meet regulations near well number three.
The total estimate for the project would be $2,423,000. The total cost to the city if they were to do both the distribution work and additional storage would be $4,504,000.
Great West Engineering recommended looking at grant and loan programs to include: a $125,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, $625,00 from Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP), a $368,250 grant and $1,104,750 loan from the Rural Development program. Anderson said the town would need to provide a cash match of $200,000.
Councilman Ron Dauwalder said, judging from past income surveys, the town will not qualify for a Community Development Block Grant, which is based on the number of low-income residents in a community.
In repairing the distribution system, Anderson presented three alternatives with the cost averaging $1,100,000.
Increasing the storage capacity would cost $2,700,00 with an estimated $31,600 of annual operation and maintenance costs or $2,081,000 for the steel storage tank with an operation cost of $9,800.
Anderson said the good news when considering repairs to the distribution lines is with the projected cost and anticipated funding, a rate increase would not be needed. The target rate for sewer and water would need to be $70.22 to qualify for the funding sources. The town’s current base water rate is $45, and the sewer rate is $56.52.
On the flip side, a rate increase of $5.35 to $10.50 would be needed for the increased storage options.
At both of the work sessions, where no action was taken, the council collectively agreed moving forward with the distribution line repairs would be the most prudent action at this time. Despite the information provided, the council didn’t feel it would be financially feasible to do both projects.
Anderson said the pumped flow might get better after the lines were fixed. She added that she would recommend doing the distribution lines first.
Councilman Loren Tacke inquired as to how long storage tanks are viable. “They last at least 40 years and could last up to 75 years if they were taken care of,” Anderson said. She added that there might be a possibility of adding the tank coating for the tower near the high school to the project.
At the regular meeting, the council approved the fee schedule from the engineering firm to begin the application process with some deadlines in the beginning of June.
The council also discussed needed improvements to make the Fairfield swimming pool meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Tacke reported the town has received some complaints about the pool and restrooms not meeting requirements.
Town crew members and the pool committee did a preliminary walk-through of the pool with town engineers to assess the needs. The group recommended beginning with adding a ramp to access the restroom and work on the pool house in the future. This year, anyone unable to enter through the pool house may use the entrance near the baby pool. Additional future changes would include widening doorways and lowering the sinks and showers in one of the inside restrooms.
The cost of the project is estimated at $60,000 to $70,000 with approximately $20,000 needed this year. Town Clerk Tammy Comer said there are some funds available that had been earmarked for purchasing a slide that would be available. Contact will also be made with the Fairfield Swim Day committee to determine whether there are funds that could be used for this project.
With social distancing measures in place and an unknown future, the council discussed whether the pool would open this year. It was agreed the town crew would do the needed work to have the pool ready and it will be decided before filling it if conditions allow for opening. They will also begin the processes of hiring staff with the understanding the pool might not open.
In other matters on the agenda, the council:
•Moved forward with the Main Street lighting project. The council had previously approved a bid from 7-Electric to retrofit the remaining 15 lights on Main Street to LED bulbs for $1,800. The council agreed to proceed with purchasing and installing five additional lights in the business district to complete the project. The council agreed not to place light poles in front of the lots presently used for car sales as it would be more difficult with piling snow during the winter. It was suggested boxes be installed in case additional lights are added in the future.
•Agreed to allow the parents of the Fairfield High School seniors to place weather-resistant picture banners on Main Street to recognize the seniors, given the possibility of no graduation ceremony being held.
•Approved the local emergency declaration for the COVID-19.
•Heard that the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department has put into place a procedure when dealing with accidents or helping the ambulance crew involving someone possibly infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
•Were notified that sidewalk work in the town will begin in late May.
•Agreed to bring the larger trash containers for spring cleaning in the beginning of May, earlier than in the past.
•Heard from Mayor Bob Swartz that he is working on getting bids for double yellow striping on Main Street.