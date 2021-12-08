As of Monday, Dec. 6, Teton County reported only three active cases of COVID-19, according to the Teton County Health Department.
Public Health Nurse Marcia Kelly reported that the county had only two new cases of the viral illness from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. The county has now had 920 confirmed cases of the illness and 18 deaths from COVID-19 or complications with COVID-19. The most recent death was announced on Dec. 2. Kelly said the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported to the TCHD that a man in his 70s who was not vaccinated had died from COVID-19.
The TCHD continues to make COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots available. The next clinics are Dec. 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to noon outside the Teton County Health Department in Choteau. Appointments are not necessary. If weather is inclement, the shots will be administered in the Health Department.
The Health Department is also continuing its roll-out of pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the FDA has approved for use in children ages 5 to 11. The TCHD will be at Dutton Public Schools on Dec. 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and will be at Choteau Public Schools on Dec. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m.
Parents who want their children to receive the vaccinations should call their school administration offices or the TCHD at 406-466-2562.
According to the state DPHHS, 42% of eligible people in Teton County (those 5 and older) have now been vaccinated for COVID-19. The county has 5,819 eligible people, according to the state, and 2,453 people are fully immunized. Statewide, 51% of Montana’s population is fully vaccinated. The state reported 357 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from a daily high of 1,600 new cases in mid-September.
Seasonal influenza vaccinations are also available at the Teton County Health Department.