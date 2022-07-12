Seven members of the Choteau Lions swim team competed in Columbia Falls July 9 and 10.
Coach Ellie Lee said everyone did exceptionally well at Columbia Falls.
Evelyn Pittman is the swimmer of the week. “Evelyn always works hard in practice and at meets,” Lee said. “She has been dedicated all season to improving her stroke and her times.”
The team will compete in Conrad on July 16 and 17.
Individual and relay results at Columbia Falls were:
Olivia Jamison: 50 freestyle, 7th; 100 freestyle, 6th; 100 backstroke, 5th.
Claire Long: 50 freestyle, 8th; 100 freestyle, 5th.
Evelyn Pittman: 50 freestyle, 10th; 50 breaststroke, 4th;100 freestyle, 5th.
Lucimae Pittman: 50 freestyle, 9th; 100 breaststroke, 5th; 200 freestyle, 8th.
DeShawn Thompson: 100 I.M., 4th; 50 breaststroke, 10th.
Emily Thompson: 50 freestyle, 5th; 200 freestyle, 3rd; 100 butterfly, 2nd.
Abby Zickefoose: 50 freestyle, 6th; 100 freestyle, 7th.
200 freestyle relay: Olivia Jamison, Abby Zickefoose, Claire Long, Emily Thompson, 2nd.