After three days of tennis and a total of 180 single and double matches, Choteau senior Ella Peach walked away with a third-place finish at the State Class B/C tournament in Great Falls.
The Bulldogs doubles team of Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch team finished in the top eight in a field of 32. As a team, the three girls tied for fourth place with Fairfield. Both of the Teton County teams had just three players on their state teams. Simms took the first place trophy, Loyola second and Chinook third.
Coach Carla May couldn’t be more proud of the girls for their hard work and stepping up to the plate at state tournament. “Ella saved her best tennis for state,” May said. “She faced some tough competition and didn’t give up.”
May said Peach is known for playing a quick game and several of her opponents attempted to slow down the action in hopes it would throw her off.
She started off the tournament defeating a player from Valley Christian. The second match she lost in a tie breaker to Standiford from Chester-Joplin-Inverness. “That was a tough loss and put Ella in position to have to battle back to place,” May said. She won the next three matches in two sets each, defeating players from Poplar, CJI and Valley Christian. With those wins, she faced off against Abby Hutton from Conrad, a very good player, May said. They split in the first two sets and went into the tie breaker with Peach easily winning, 10-3.
That victory meant a face-off against Standiford again; this time Peach won 6-4, 6-4. She topped that win with a victory over Nelson from Darby for the third-place finish.
May said there were a few times when Peach faltered and could have easily given up. “It was a long weekend with her graduation and celebrations planned,” May said. “But she dug deep several times and kept playing hard to earn that third-place finish.”
May said former Choteau tennis player and volunteer coach Christine Funk stepped in at one point and gave Peach words of encouragement that brought her through one of those hard times when it would have been easier to be done.
“I don’t know what Christine said, but she has been in that position and truly knows how hard it can be,” May said. “I was glad Christine was there to help her when the rest of the coaches couldn’t find the magical words at that point. I have always said it takes a village to raise these kids and the same is true in sports. They have a village behind them cheering them on and helping wherever we can.”
“This was Ella’s time to shine,” May said. “She has always been in the shadows of some terrific athletes at Choteau in volleyball and tennis and when it came to her senior year of tennis, it was her time to shine. I’m just so excited and proud of her and all she has accomplished.”
Choteau’s girls doubles team battled plenty of adversity during the state tournament and despite not making it into the medal round, they didn’t give up when there was plenty of opportunities to do so.
May said there are times she forgot this is only their second year playing tennis. “If you look at that, it is really impressive how far they have come,” she said.
Leys and Kovatch, a senior and junior respectively, started the tournament against a team from Forsyth. They lost the first set and battled back to win the second. They were ahead in the tie breaker when one of their opponents made a controversial call that threw them off and they ended up losing the match.
May said they were upset — rightly so — and it was a tough loss. “But they held their heads high and came back to win the next four matches. … They saved some of their best tennis of the year for the state tournament,” May said. One of those victories was against a tough team from Fort Benton who had been predicted to be in medal contention.
If having a controversial call in one match wasn’t enough, in the doubles teams’ final game, they again had a call — this time from a coach on the sideline who shouldn’t have spoken up — and that made them struggle in the end. “I don’t want to say it caused the girls to lose, but it certainly took them out of the match for a few minutes, and despite having opportunities, they lost 13-11 in the tiebreaker,” May said.
“It didn’t end the way we envisioned, but through adversity you can find teaching moments and hope it makes better players and coaches in the end,” May said.
“I’m just extremely proud of how they played,” she added.
May also thanked her fellow coach and the volunteers who are part of the program. “They just do so much for the kids and me and make this a fun atmosphere of mentoring and learning,” she said.
May said it is always hard to say goodbye to the seniors who are leaving the program. “We will miss them. They have left their mark on the program and Choteau High School,” she said. “With Ella, I have coached her since fifth grade in volleyball. That is a lot of years.”
“My time with Matthew Haas, Ceanna Leys and Jacob Beattie has been a little shorter but just as meaningful,” she said. “I wish them all the best.”
STATISTICS
State Class B/C tennis
Girls singles
Ella Peach — def. Harvey (Valley Christian) 6-1, 6-4; Standiford (CJI) def. Peach, 5-7, 6-1, 9-11; def Escarega (Poplar), 6-3, 6-3; def. Hawks (CJI), 6-4, 7-5; def. DeGroot (Valley Christian) 6-2, 6-4; def. Hutton (Conrad) 4-6, 7-6, 10-3; def. Standiford (CJI) 6-4, 6-4. def. Nelson (Darby) 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 (third place).
Girls doubles
Ceanna Leys/Kylie Kovatch — Hlad/Pinkerton (Forsyth) def. Leys/Kovatch, 2-6, 6-4, 9-11; def. Jasper/Vey (Superior) 6-3, 6-3; def. Deviana/Warden (Thompson Falls) 6-3,6-4; def. Griffeths/Williams (Thompson Falls) 6-3,6-2; def. Halko/Wong (Fort Benton) 7-6, (7-3) 7-5; Johnson/Toves (Wolf Point) def. Leys/Kovatch, 6-4, 4-6, 11-13.