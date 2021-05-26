Area residents are invited to attend a short Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the Choteau Cemetery near the flagpole. The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary organize this annual event.
There will be limited seating for the brief observance; people should plan to stand or bring their own chairs.
Legion Chaplain Ken Bassmann will lead a Memorial Day prayer. The program will also include reading of the names of the veteran dead and placing of poppies on the memorial wreath. The honor guard will give a salute to the dead and Taps will be played.
The Choteau American Legion and Auxiliary are also inviting community members to help put out flags on veterans’ graves on May 28, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Choteau Cemetery. The flags will be collected on May 31 at 4 p.m.
Also on Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Kim Peterson will conduct a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. at the Farmington Cemetery.
The Choteau American Legion Auxiliary is distributing red paper poppies at the Choteau Acantha, the Outpost Deli, the Choteau/Teton Public Library, Ace Hardware, Choteau Drug, First Bank of Montana, Old West Lumber and Curly Willow Floral. Donations for the poppies will benefit veterans and their families.
In Dutton, the American Legion Freeborn Post 64 and Dutton American Legion Auxiliary are holding a Memorial Day service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Dutton Cemetery. There will be a guest speaker, a performance of Taps and an honor squad salute to the Legion dead.
Following the program at the cemetery, the American Legion and Auxiliary will host a barbecue at the Legion Hall.
The Fairﬁeld Memorial Day program will not be held this year. The American Legion Post 80 and Avory Dehnert Post 4109 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars made the decision several months ago when activities and gatherings had not yet resumed due to COVID concerns.
VFW member Gary Kasper said the Posts decided to wait one more year before resuming the program. In fairness to the speakers and musicians who perform, he said, the posts needed to decide sooner rather than later. “We erred on the side of caution this year and look forward to recognizing Memorial Day again next year,” Kasper said. The members will be placing flags at area cemeteries.
All are welcome to visit the Teton County Veteran Memorial in the Fairfield Town Park. There are more than 200 tiles on three completed walls and a section of the fourth wall. Volunteers hope to have flowers planted, if the snow melts, by Memorial Day.
The Teton County Veteran Memorial Committee is still selling engraved tiles of black granite for $200 each to help finance the memorial in the Fairfield Town Park. Tiles are four inches by 12 inches in size and can be engraved with the name of each veteran and his or her branch of service in a gray highlight.
Tile forms are available from the Servicemen’s Club, 414 Central Ave., in Fairfield or by contacting Dianne Hausmann at 406-467-3432.
All government offices, most public schools and some private businesses will be closed on May 31, in observance of the holiday.